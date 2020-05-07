Remote Tech Summer Internships

Remote Web Production Internship, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 12, 2020

MassGeneral Hospital for Children is seeking an intern to assist with website production on www.massgeneralforchildren.org.

Working in templates in a content management system, the intern will edit web pages and create new web pages to help ensure the hospital’s clinical services, research, and other programs are accurately represented. There are also opportunities to study how content types on massgeneral.org relate through taxonomy and recommend best practices to optimize visibility of pediatric services and to study and optimize site search as well as Find Doctor and other sytems.

Opportunity expires May 30, 2020

Mandiant Security Validation (formerly Verodin) is looking for an intern with experience in computer science and/or cybersecurity. The intern will work as part of the Behavioral Research Team (BRT) as a Threat Analyst researching current and emerging adversary behaviors. As part of the internship, the intern will complete a project focusing on real-world attacks, replicating them with the Verodin Secuirty Instrumentation Platform (SIP).

If you are passionate about cybersecurity and are interested in learning more about real-world attacks and how security technologies detect and block them, the Mandiant Security Validation BRT is a perfect fit for you!

Summer Internship-Virtual, Synoptic Data PBC, Salt Lake City, UT

Opportunity expires May 29, 2020

Synoptic Data is an industry-leading green tech startup based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Its mission is to provide high quality real-time environmental and other scientific data sets to government, business, researchers, and individual users for use in Big Data applications. The company is growing and focused on expanding its sectors of interest, worldwide reach, and global impact. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Synoptic is committed to assisting research and educational organizations in increasing our understanding of Earth’s complex systems.

We review applications on a rolling basis and encourage you to apply as soon as you are ready because interviews can occur prior to the application period closing.

Data QA/Researcher, Thasos Group, New York, NY

Opportunity expires June 1, 2020

*Positions are located in remotely with an immediate start date (the office is located in Manhattan, but due to the coronavirus scare, employees are working remotely)

As a Data QA/Researcher, you will assist our research team in the collection and enrichment of alternative locational data. This includes analyzing our proprietary sources for new information in order to keep our database of information up to date. In addition to our proprietary sources, you would aggregate, normalize, and analyze both structured and unstructured data from publicly available outlets such as news and social media. Our sales team will also be in contact to help guide your research regarding specific locations.

Software Engineering Internship, Teamworthy Ventures, New York, NY

Opportunity expires June 1, 2020

*Due to the ongoing public health situation, this role is available as a 100% remote position. Our team has been working remotely for the last several months and our other summer interns may work remotely. We are also open to candidates interested in part-time remote work during their Fall semester.

We are looking for entrepreneurial computer science students and talented student software engineers to join our investment team to help us as we continue to add new capabilities to our internal research platform and tools. We invest in software and software-enabled services businesses with a strong interest in developer tools, APIs, and platform businesses. During the summer, you will work closely with our partners to prioritize and create new internal products. You will also work closely with our partner Evan Kaye, a software developer and medical doctor. You will visit our NYC portfolio companies and meet their product and engineering teams.