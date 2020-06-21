Remote Tech Foundation 2020 Summer Data Science/Medical Research Fellowship Application Due on 6/30!

APPLICATION DUE JUNE 30, 2020

Beyond the tragedies of lives lost, health compromised, and economies shattered, the COVID-19 crisis deeply disrupted the traditional academic summer internship model wherein bright, aspiring students have the opportunity to experience life science research and apply data analytical skills learned in classes to real-world medical research. This “just-in-time” fellowship/internship program has been designed to provide participants with a 4-6 week experience working remotely with top tier researchers on real medical research projects. Each participant will be partnered with a Principal Investigator (based at Harvard Medical School and/or the Brigham and Women’s Hospital). Projects will include data validation, analysis, and project management and will directly relate to research for publication in peer-reviewed medical journals. Participants will receive IRB training and certification at the start of the program.

In addition to a stipend of $1,000, participants will be provided online training in data science analytics and professional support (limited) from data scientists/programmers to advance their knowledge of data analysis and related programming. Experience with Python (or R) is a plus.

The program is open to exceptionally strong rising seniors and graduate students in STEM or medical programs, broadly. Because of the “just-in-time” design of this program, we have an extremely truncated application process: Applications will become live on June 20 and will be processed on a rolling basis until June 30; no applications will be accepted after June 30. Applicants will be notified of acceptance within 2 weeks of applying, and the internship/fellowship will run mid-July to early September, depending on the individual schedules of those involved. In addition to the online training and professional support, each participant will receive at least one mentoring session with their Principal Investigator dedicated to reviewing his/her/their professional interests and professional plans. We expect this program to be highly competitive.