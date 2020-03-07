Register for Middlebury’s first hackathon–no experience needed!

April 25-26, 2020

Axinn Center at Starr Library

A hackathon is a design sprint-like event in which participants form teams and work together around a specific idea or problem; they start from scratch to come up with new solutions. The goal of a hackathon is to create functioning software or hardware by the end of the event. We are not using a computer to gain unauthorized access to data in a system (in the popularized sense of the word); instead, we are building a prototype for an idea and problem statement in an innovative way in a given time.

Participants will work in teams of 3-5 to design and innovate amazing technical projects in just 24 hours. The hackathon will have the help of excellent mentors from our distinguished sponsors and Middlebury College professors. There will be exciting workshops and tech talks to attend. You may register just to attend our workshops and other fun tech-related sessions. We’ll have free food, prizes, games, and more. Don’t have a team, or even an idea? Don’t worry! We’ll give you the tools to build something incredible.

If this would be your first hackathon, that’s perfect! It’s ours, too. MiddHacks hopes to attract participants at varying levels of technical expertise and with a wide range of interests. We welcome all–from the first-year student who has never taken a coding class before college but is interested in technology to the senior majoring in Computer Science who has all the technical building blocks.