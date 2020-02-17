One-of-a-kind opportunity to work in a Microbiology & Immunology lab at Columbia University!

Dr. Christian Schindler, parent of recent MBBC major Joseph Schindler, is once again inviting a Middlebury College student to intern in his Columbia University lab. Students interested in the opportunity may contact him directly with a cover letter, résumé, and one letter of recommendation from a science faculty member. He also shares that “there are a number of Junior Faculty in the Department who would be delighted to host Middlebury summer interns, and should reach out to them directly. They are welcome to mention my name.”

Faculty members include:

Hachung Chung

Tony (Yeufeng) Huang

Mimi (Chi-Min) Ho