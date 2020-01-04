Netflix and Research? Apply to this Summer Internship!

Don’t wait – this posting expires January 10, 2020

Netflix is reinventing entertainment from end to end. We are revolutionizing how shows and movies are produced, pushing technological boundaries to efficiently deliver streaming video at massive scale over the internet, and continuously improving and personalizing how content is presented to our more than 150 million members around the globe.

Applied Research at Netflix is aimed at improving various aspects of our business. Applications areas include personalization algorithms, content valuation, streaming video optimization, and research in support of product innovation to improve the Netflix experience for our members. Our work spans many domains, including Machine Learning, Experimentation and Causal Inference, Operations Research, and Audio/Video Encoding. This research is enabled by foundational work in Data Engineering and Analytics that transforms data into actionable insights.

In 2020, Netflix Research will be hosting a small number of summer interns, growing upon our positive experiences from previous summers. We are looking for individuals with subsets of the following qualifications:

Student in a STEM field engaged in ongoing research at an accredited university and eligible to work in the USA.

For Machine Learning & Statistics oriented internships, we will primarily consider graduate students (PhD students preferred).

Prior applied experience with statistics or machine learning.

Experience programming in at least one language.

Curious, self-motivated, and excited about solving open-ended challenges at Netflix.

Great communication skills, both oral and written.

Experience with version control, e.g. git.

Experience with distributed computing.

Comfortable writing SQL queries or Spark.

Our approach to internships is different: like Netflix itself, we offer a personalized experience for interns, and our aim is to offer an experience that mimics what’s is like to actually work here. We match qualified interns with projects and groups based on interests and skill sets, and fully embed interns within those groups for the summer. We have projects that span Machine Learning, Experimentation and Causal Inference, Analytics, and Data Engineering (learn more at research.netflix.com), and we want to want to hear from you. Netflix is a unique place to work and we live by our values, so it’s worth learning more about our Culture.

Internships will be a minimum of 12 weeks, with timing flexible to candidate needs. This will be a paid internship. Travel and housing support will be provided in the intern offer package. Travel will include domestic roundtrip airfare costs to/from the school to Netflix. Housing support will be provided via stipend or corporate housing (based on availability). Additional details on these benefits will be provided to the Intern prior to their first day.

Interviews will begin in January 2020.