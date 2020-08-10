Midd Bazaar: A New Site for Scientific Computing, Coding, and Data!

In working with and supporting students across the sciences on research and curricular projects involving coding and data, we realized a more coherent and common source of information and resources was appropriate and useful. While many excellent local Midd resources and helpful cloud resources already exist in these areas, there is a need for a more centralized portal to substantially enhance discovery and access, and especially to better support and promote the breadth and variety of ongoing science projects with data by students across disciplines.



The result is a site that we call Midd Bazaar. The Bazaar is an open and collaborative crowd-sourced environment for faculty, staff, and students at Midd to share and learn in the areas of scientific computing, coding, and data. We welcome contributions and collaborations. We hope that there will be parts of this site useful to novices and experts alike.



http://go.middlebury.edu/bazaar

http://go.middlebury.edu/bazaar-list

http://go.middlebury.edu/bazaar-contribute



There is no need to join or register — it’s open and commonly available to all Midd Canvas users. Thanks to Chris Herdman and Alex Lyford for helpful discussions!



Again, this is only a starting point as this is meant to be collaborative and crowd-sourced. Please reach out to suggest improvements and additions that will further increase its value, especially as related to your spheres, be it in classes or labs, or even more generally for personal skills development.