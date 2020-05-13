Great Remote Internships in Handshake for STEM students

Full-Stack Engineering Intern, The Tuesday Company

Opportunity expires May 22, 2020

The Tuesday Company is looking for an engineering student to help us build our civic engagement app this summer. We are a small team with big ambitions. We value experimentation, creating working software, and rapid development. We use modern web technologies including cloud computing, Linux, Docker, MySql, GoLang, Javascript, React, and React Native. We maintain an admin portal for campaigns, a phone app for volunteers, and several backend services for our apps.

Frontend Developer Internship, GrowSquares

Opportunity expires May 24, 2020

You’ll be joining a growing team in a fast paced, highly rewarding environment. Working alongside other developers, designers and data scientists. We’re looking for someone with: knowledge of hands-on experience in Web Development or Software engineering; experience with HTML, CSS, JS; proficiency with at least one popular front-end framework.

Build new software Summer Internship, Pure UX

Opportunity expires May 28, 2020

We are an innovation technology company launching a new innovative app. Over the summer, get a chance to work on developing a new app. Be part of a team that investigates the market and designs cutting-edge technology. Get experience turning design into actual software. Some things you may be involved with is agile development, user testing, and writing code.

Data Analytics Internship, Design Museum Foundation

Opportunity expires May 29, 2020

Design Museum Foundation is seeking a Data Analytics intern to work alongside our fundraising efforts. This position requires strong skills for database management, the ability to complete research for various opportunities, and excellent writing and interpersonal skills.

Scientist Intern-Spacecraft Propulsion, Charles River Analytics

Opportunity expires June 1, 2020

This summer, we are looking for enthusiastic Scientist Interns for our Sensing, Perception, and Applied Robotics division. We are seeking students with an interest in innovative technology and spacecraft propulsion.

You will be working in a small agile group to deliver, test, and ship software and learn the ropes to be a contributing member of a research and development team.

Software Engineering Internship, Teamworthy Ventures

Opportunity expires June 1, 2020

We are looking for entrepreneurial computer science students and talented student software engineers to join our investment team to help us as we continue to add new capabilities to our internal research platform and tools. We invest in software and software-enabled services businesses with a strong interest in developer tools, APIs, and platform businesses. During the summer you, will work closely with our partners to prioritize and create new internal products.

Entrepreneurial Software Project Manager, The Brookeside Group, Inc.

Opportunity expires June 15, 2020

We are looking for a Product Manager for our Encompass-CX product, a SaaS-based Customer Experience platform. Encompass-CX collects, measures, and analyzes all the touchpoints in a client’s lifecycle, and by measuring these touchpoints we provide clarity into client health and drive client retention and loyalty.

Software Developer/Machine Learning + Artificial Intelligence Intern, GOALOOP-Connecting the World through Goals

Opportunity expires August 7, 2020

We recently reached Goaloop’s beta launch and are gearing up for an exciting year ahead! Join us and become important members of our small, innovative team. We are seeking two Software Developer Interns to work with our Chief Information Officer, who received his PhD in Computer Science from Columbia University, and our expert hands-on Director of Engineering, who has been a hands-on developer for 24 years.

Data Analyst Intern, Global Nomads Group

Opportunity expires August 31, 2020

As a Data Analyst intern at Global Nomads Group, you will work closely with the Programs team to provide them with evidence-based insights, reports, and dashboards. You will work to understand the opportunities for analysis, and also respond to requests for specific reports. As part of a growing data team at the organization, you will be building out tools, reports, and methods that will serve as an exemplar in the virtual exchange field.