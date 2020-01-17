General Motors has New IT Positions for Seniors and Grads!

Learn more and apply on Handshake. Application deadline is June 1, 2020.

At General Motors, we’ve charged ourselves with one mission: to design, build and sell the world’s best vehicles. We have recently undergone one of the largest Information Technology transformations in the history of the automotive industry and continue to drive technology innovations within General Motors.

GM IT is a leader in cutting edge technologies such as Mobility, Telematics, Mission-Critical Business Systems, Supercomputing, Vehicle Engineering, and Real-time Computing. We offer challenging positions for passionate professionals looking to get in on the ground-floor of a growing “Fortune 5” firm that is re-inventing IT with a laser focus on Innovation, Speed, and Business Value.

WE’RE LOOKING FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GRADUATES WHO:

Have an insatiable drive for excellence

Challenge themselves and their peers

Enjoy working collaboratively in a cross-functional teams

Demonstrate a strong work ethic

Have a strong ability and willingness to learn

Excel in a variety of job assignments

Understand physics and math concepts, and have the ability to apply them to real applications

Desire to deliver innovative solutions to complex problems

In addition to specific areas below, our roles require critical thinking, excellent communication, and a passion for service excellence. If you have what it takes, come join our team as a Software Developer:

A Software Developer is responsible for developing solutions that drive innovation and competitive advantage. The role encompasses writing code to build and support GM’s systems, applications, and platforms as well as configuring, optimizing, and deploying packaged software (COTS). The role will interface with other project developers and architects to ensure that designs and quality are meeting GM requirements. Each Developer is envisioned to be part of the full SDLC of a project: from initiation through deployment.