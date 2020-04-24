FREE Summer Technical Interview Mentoring Program

The Technology Middlebury Professional Network (MPN) and CCI are again sponsoring this summer’s Technical Interview Mentoring Program to provide you with a significant leg up in preparing for the critical technical interview as part of the hiring process for software engineering jobs.

This program is for rising juniors and seniors who plan to go through the recruitment process in the fall of 2020 for internships in summer 2021 or full time software developer/engineer positions after graduation in 2021. You do not have to be a computer science major or be interning at a tech company this summer to participate–but significant coding experience and interest in software development and/or software engineering careers is required.

HOW IT WORKS:

Selected students will be matched with a Middlebury alumnus/a to work together over the summer of 2020

During this time, you and your assigned alumni mentor will engage in a minimum of 3 practice technical interviews

You will together identify goals and expectations , and review and discuss areas of improvement

, and You have the option of meeting by video chat or by phone

This should all take place during June, July, and August

Please apply on Handshake by Sunday, May 3rd, 11:55 PM EST

Students selected for the program will be notified by May 15th and Mentor/Mentee matches will be introduced shortly thereafter.