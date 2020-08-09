Expiring STEM Jobs and Interships

Argonne National Laboratory Vienna, Austria

Opportunity Expires August 9, 2020

The main purpose of this internship is to assist The Radiation Protection of Patients Unit in the radiation protection of patient activities. The intern would support the SAFRON Incident Learning System. The SAFRON system has over 1600 events from 174 radiotherapy facilities. The intern will be responsible for preforming analysis of data collected, preparing publication and outreach material and coordinate bi-monthly webinars on Safety and Quality in Radiotherapy. The intern would join the professionals in Radiation Protection of Patients Unit as a team to promote radiation protection and safety activities in medicine. The intern will benefit from interaction in a multi-cultural international environment at the IAEA. They can further develop their skills and abilities in radiation protection, sciences and education and improve their skills in communication, research design and project management. The intern will also enjoy the available of a vast professional network of contacts and may be able to gain school credit or employment. Interns are encouraged to identify a specific project and complete the project during their internship. This may be the development of research for publication, develop education or promotional material or curriculum, and other activities with support from the IAEA.

UW Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Seattle, WA

Opportunity Expires August 9, 2020

IHME has an excellent opportunity for a Research Scientist to join the Future Health Scenarios team. The Future Health Scenarios (FHS) team at IHME produces forecasts and alternative health scenarios for more than 300 causes of disease and disability, over 70 risk factors contributing to health loss, and many other determinants of health, such as fertility, education, and vaccine coverage. FHS produces results on an annual basis, following each new round of the Global Burden of Disease results, and also generates policy-relevant “what if” scenarios to help government officials and others chart the course for improving health outcomes in their communities. We are looking for someone ready to advance in their career in global health research. As a Research Scientist, you will be a lead on your research team, contributing to research design and training and mentoring junior staff. IHME researchers analyze and produce key estimates for their assigned research team and will assess all available relevant quantitative data – including those on causes of death, epidemiology, and a range of determinants such as education and income – from surveys, vital registration, censuses, literature, registries, and administrative records.

Cogent Infotech Pittsburgh, PA, REMOTE

Opportunity Expires August 10, 2020

Join Our Team…at Cogent University, we take pride in creating the next generation of JAVA Developers. Apply at https://cogentinfo.com/cogent-university, take a career and technical acumen assessment. If you receive an offer of employment, you will be on-boarded at our state-of-the-art facility in Pittsburgh. Complete eight weeks of JAVA training, and then your path to success begins as a JAVA Developer.

PhotoShelter New York City, NY

Opportunity Expires August 11, 2020

PhotoShelter is looking for an enthusiastic and talented Developer Intern this semester to help grow Libris, a unique SaaS solution that helps the world’s brands communicate visually. Our simple and powerful visual asset management platform enables organizations to easily and quickly centralize, organize and access their images and video. With 12 years in the cloud and over 500 million assets managed, PhotoShelter is trusted by hundreds of top universities, pro sports teams, consumer brands, government agencies, media publications and many other organizations of all sizes, in addition to over 80,000 professional photographers shooting for enterprise commercial and editorial clients.​