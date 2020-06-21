Expiring STEM Jobs and Internships

.NET Developer, Harrisburg, PA – Sigma Resources LLC

Opportunity expires June 22, 2020

One of Sigma’s key focus areas is to serve the public sector, which provides stability in work that many private sector industries can’t provide currently, or in the near future, due to the current workforce climate. If working in a multi-year project opportunity in a stable line of business sounds like something that would serve your needs well, Sigma Resources’ Talent Acquisition team would be happy to speak with you further about the .NET Developer role. Sigma Resources is an E-Verified employer that offers sponsorship.

What You Will Do:

Develop and implement new software features, web pages, APIs, and backend modules.

Maintain and improve the performance of existing software.

Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary.

Work as part of a team of developers, QA, support staff, and DevOps engineers in a highly collaborative fashion.

Application Innovator (Developer), Vienna, VA – EAI Technologies

Opportunity expires June 24, 2020

EAI Technologies has the vibe of a startup doing building innovative software solutions to Fortune 500 companies since its incorporation in 2001. We specialize in leveraging emerging technologies to design and build Enterprise Web and Mobile based applications.

Design and develop dynamic Enterprise Web and Mobile applications for a variety of clients like Verizon, Capital One, and Cardinal Health in small teams. Work in a fast-paced, hands-on capacity in a client-facing role, seeing first hand the impact of your work on a daily basis.

Software Developer, Cambridge, MA – Breakaway Partners LLC

Opportunity expires June 26, 2020

At Breakaway Partners we create tools to discover, aggregate, and analyze complex streams of publicly available data. We offer data and products that assist life sciences companies understand the financial and administrative barriers preventing patients from receiving care, and develop strategies to overcome those barriers.

In this role you will design and build clever technological solutions to data related challenges. You will learn about and work to support our entire technology infrastructure.

Software Engineer, New York City, NY – Vetcove

Opportunity expires June 26, 2020

We are bringing animal health purchasing into the digital age. Vetcove enables veterinary practices to compare real-time pricing and stock across more than 200,000 veterinary SKUs, and to use community insights and analytics to make smart purchase decisions. More than 3,800 veterinary hospitals, serving more than ten thousand veterinarians and millions of animals, rely on our innovative services to keep America’s pets healthy.

As a key member of our engineering team, you will be contributing to core features almost immediately. After some time, you will be responsible for planning, creation, maintenance, and upgrades across most of the technology stack. We also value engineers that are interested in our business, our mission, and growing the company.

Full Stack Internship, San Francisco, CA – Uncountable

Opportunity expires August 1, 2020

Uncountable is hiring interns who are passionate about a career in full-stack software engineering. Our goal is to revolutionize industrial research and development with artificial intelligence. We’re looking for motivated engineers who can help us build the web platform that will house the experimental processes of Fortune 500 companies.

Possible Projects: (a) Creating new data visualization tools in the Uncountable Web Platform, (b) Architecting database to all for more complex analysis, (c) Building new interfaces and views for scientists to manage experiments.