Expiring soon–science jobs on Handshake!

Rotational Analyst- Development, sPower, Salt Lake City, UT

Opportunity expires March 20, 2020

The sPower development team comprises approximately 70 members, located in five separate offices (Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Long Beach, Richmond, and New York). Teams are divided into eight areas of expertise and the rotation program will cover four of those areas over two years. At the end of the two-year program, analysts will join a group permanently.

Ocean Conservancy RAY Conservation Diversity Fellow: Climate Program, Environmental Leadership Program, Washington, D. C.

Opportunity expires March 22, 2020

The Climate Program RAY Fellow would work in the Washington, DC office and would be fully integrated into the climate program and its work, including cross-disciplinary work with the fish and Arctic programs, among others, in addition to day-to-day work with government relations and communications. The Climate Program RAY Fellow would have an opportunity to gain a full range of experiences that would make the fellow a competitive candidate for climate or environmental think tanks or NGOs. This includes research and policy development; decisionmaker engagement and policy implementation; climate communications/advocacy; stakeholder and NGO partner engagement; and authorship of both public-facing pieces and internal reports. If the fellow has an interest in ocean-climate justice specifically, there would also be the opportunity to focus on this body of work. In the course of the fellowship the fellow would create a broad network across the ocean and climate spaces and would have the benefit of a number of mentors from different academic backgrounds and with different areas of expertise.

Educator, Family Partnerships Specialist, The Audubon Society of Portland, Portland, OR

Opportunity expires March 27, 2020

Portland Audubon’s Educator, Family Partnerships Specialist will join a team of educators leading engaging tours and programs for school children through onsite field trips at our Sanctuary, off-site field trips to natural areas and classrooms, and overnight experiences at our cabin near Mt. Hood. In addition, the Family Partnerships Specialist will act as the lead in fostering meaningful, ongoing relationships with families in three community development corporations (CDCs) throughout the Metro area. Programs include Family Days, afterschool, and summer camps, as well as a new initiative working with young adults to co-create culturally-responsive nature education programs in their own communities.

Research Technician I, Holland Lab, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA

Opportunity expires April 1, 2020

At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Fred Hutch’s pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer. An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation’s first cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women’s Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network. We are seeking an experienced Research Technician to assist in management of drug studies, various ongoing projects and maintaining murine colonies in a laboratory within our Human Biology Division.