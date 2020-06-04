Entry Level Data Analyst Position for 2020 Grads

Hopjump, a digital marketing startup focused on the travel industry (based in Cambridge, MA) is looking for 2020 grads to start as Entry Level Data Analysts. We look for smart, driven candidates who have a quantitative background (usually math/econ/science/CS majors).

Our analyst team gets to work on all aspects of our business, from optimizing user experience on the site to monetization in order to help grow our reach as a media company. We work with MySQL, Python, R, Excel, and more, though no prior knowledge of programming is required. We’re looking for analytical thinkers interested in scaling our business and using big data to give our users the best experience across our platform. Come help us solve cool problems and grow the startup!

What we’re looking for:

B.A./B.S. in Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, or another quantitative field.

Ability to plan out a process and execute on it on a daily basis with an emphasis on achieving and measuring results

Demonstrated ability to learn quickly

General understanding of market segmentation, sizing and statistics

Experience with or desire to learn R, mySQL, Python, and more

Middlebury alumni, Laney Moran ’18, is available to field questions and provide you with information if you reach out via laney@hopjump.com or on LinkedIn (Delaney Moran).