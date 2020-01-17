Don’t Wait – This Internship with Salesforce Expires this Week!

Apply on Handshake before January 22, 2020

This is your time to shine. Our software engineering interns are considered full time employees by their peers–in fact, you will be expected to contribute right away as a member of our Scrum teams for future releases. As the world leader in enterprise cloud computing, we release 3 new versions every year with close to 100 new features each release. You will write code that reaches millions of subscribers who use our applications everyday, work on our automated testing infrastructure, and craft the tools that provide real-time monitoring of our service. With such quick turnaround, we don’t want our interns to sit on the sidelines and enjoy the view– we want you to change the way our customers connect their business to the world!

Responsibilities:

Contribute to our suite of automated tests and testing infrastructure

Monitor and enhance performance capabilities

Implement code fixes under the direction of software architects and senior developers

Develop well-tuned code that may be included as part of our next software release

Required Skills:

Enrolled in sophomore year or higher at a college/university or any year at a graduate school

Working towards a BS or MS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or related

Academic or professional/internship experience with Java

Understanding of object-oriented programming/design

Working knowledge of HTML and web technologies

Ability to quickly learn new technologies

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Be a self-starter and possess strong sense of self-motivation

Desired Skills: