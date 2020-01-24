Don’t Wait – These HubSpot Internship Postings Expire Soon!

Learn more and apply on Handshake – Application deadline is January 31, 2020

Are you passionate about doing great work? Do you have unique perspectives that could help us become a better team? Do you want to enjoy coming into work every day? Then you might be a great fit for the summer internship on HubSpot’s Marketing Team! HubSpot puts customers at the forefront of everything we do. The work that our marketing team does has a dramatic impact on the lives of our customers around the globe; and our interns have the opportunity to have the same significant impact. Specifically, you’ll have the chance to join one of our primary marketing groups as a key contributor for the summer. Successful candidates are analytical, creative, passionate, intellectually curious and have a hunger for growth. This internship runs June-August 2020 as a full-time, paid position in our Cambridge, MA office headquarters.

Final Application Deadline: January 31, 2020

This internship is your opportunity to explore the life of a marketer at HubSpot. In fact, our best interns never consider themselves as “interns” at all! We want independent thinkers who are prepared to take on serious responsibilities. This internship is a major learning experience on the ins-and-outs of a high-growth company and provide the knowledge and well-rounded skill set that you’d need in a future full-time role.

As an intern, you will join one of our marketing groups as an individual contributor AND work collaboratively with other interns across the Marketing team on a business project. What type of work might you do? Check out our dynamic marketing teams below:



Global Go-To-Market Team – We execute on global marketing campaigns and analyze the results to determine effectiveness and success. Made up of a number of different teams, we think about how to strategically move metrics like usage and revenue. You would learn how a flywheel business works and how and why customers fuel a flywheel company, and how to run targeted marketing campaigns to customers and agency partners alike. This is also the team where we’re transforming the HubSpot business to become a platform based company.

Brand & Editorial Team – Made up of our Editorial, Product Marketing, Creative and Academy teams, we help inform the world about HubSpot through editorial channels and product education. We work on content creation and analysis to prep product launches for both external audiences (prospects, analysts) and internally to fellow HubSpotters (sales, customer success, support).

Acquisition Team – We think about acquiring new customers through various channels and running experiments to maximize effectiveness for each distribution channel. “How can we grow our audience through strategic lead generation initiatives?”, for instance.

INBOUND Team – We own the planning and execution for our annual INBOUND event. Each year INBOUND celebrates the helpful, human side of doing business, bringing together thousands (24k+ in 2019) of the world’s leading business-minded professionals for a week of learning, inspiration and networking.

So … what might you do during an internship at HubSpot? We discover that fit during the interview process. We’ll ask you questions to get a sense for your current skills and interests. From there we’ll match your superpowers with the team where we think you will excel and learn the most at HubSpot.

Additionally, throughout the summer, we’ll offer:

Executive Lunch & Learns

Mystery Dinners

Intern Outings

Personal Mentorship

INBOUND2020 Attendance

Access to HubSpot perks including: on-site gym, smoothie bar, coffee barista, and more!

Individuals that are interested in full time opportunities within HubSpot’s Marketing team following their internship are able to be evaluated for the team’s entry level role, Leadership Rotational Program.

Curious if you’re a fit? Here are some of the skill sets that some of our teams look for:

Marketing excites you and you want to learn more.

You love to write.

You are analytical and have a thing for data.

You are ambitious and you work hard.

You are detail-oriented and quadruple check your work.

You are a do-er who loves fast-paced environments.

You have HEART*.

You bring well rounded & diverse knowledge and experience to the table.

Commitment to growing your leadership skills.

Requirements:

Currently enrolled undergraduate student, through August 2020.

Thoughtfully written cover letter including links to your social media

Full-time availability in Cambridge, MA from June to August 2020

As an inbound sales intern, you’ll join our team of Inbound Success Coaches and use a combination of analytical thinking, sales and customer service skills to ensure all prospects receive the fastest, highest quality, first interactions with HubSpot. You’ll make use of cross-functional resources and develop your knowledge of the HubSpot platform to recommend the appropriate products, services and solutions to address a range of customers needs.

If you’re excited about new challenges and seeking an opportunity to develop your sales skills and business acumen at a leading tech company, we’d love to hear from you! This paid, 12 week summer internship includes superb training and provides a unique opportunity to kick-start your career within the HubSpot’s sales organization.

On successful completion of this summer internship, you’ll also be considered for full-time opportunities in 2021 following your graduation.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00pm EST on Friday, January 31, 2020. In this role, you’ll get to:

Develop an in-depth knowledge of the HubSpot platform and articulate its value to customers and users

Conduct consultative pre-qualification of prospects for the HubSpot sales process and schedule appointments with the appropriate sales team members for Inbound Growth Assessments

Navigate a high volume of HubSpot sales, customer and user inquiries, in a quick and efficient manner, to develop and maintain relationships with new and existing customers

Collaborate cross-functionally within HubSpot to improve business processes and experiences for HubSpotters, HubSpot customers and users alike

Recommend software best practices, identify and deliver the best next steps or resources to assist customers and users

Become an ambassador of HubSpot Sales on your college/university campus after internship concludes

We’re looking for people who: