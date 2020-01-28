Consider Cognex’s Engineering Development Program

FOR CURRENT UNDERGRAD SENIOR STUDENTS ONLY Graduating in May 2020 – Start Date: June 2020



GRADNOID TO COGNOID ENGINEERING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Cognex Corporation invests in talent. One way we do this is through our Gradnoid to Cognoid Engineering Development Program, a full-time paid opportunity for recent college undergraduates. This program is designed to train and engage emerging engineering professionals that are interested in a Product Marketing and Business Management track. You will begin to bridge the gap between the field of engineering and the field of business management being exposed to the technical expertise, customer exposure and leadership skills needed to advance your career in the fast-paced world of technology.

The Gradnoid program seeks to cultivate highly skilled, productive and committed Cognoids who will help lead Cognex’s future success. Program participants will develop leadership skills, increase their technical competence and gain market knowledge by working on critical business projects. Each candidate hired into the program will be able to make immediate contributions to the business. Following the program, Gradnoids will secure a position within Cognex.

Gradnoid Qualifications:Cognex is looking for well-rounded, intelligent, creative and motivated engineering candidates with a passion for getting results. Individuals with these characteristics will allow Cognex to develop a successful engineering team and continue to lead the machine vision marketplace.

High energy and motivated learner that aspires to be a leader

Excellent presentation, communication, organizational and interpersonal skills

Drives change with strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Team player who can work effectively with cross functional teams and willing to take the initiative to address problems without hesitation

Education and Experience Required:

Only open to Undergraduate Seniors graduating in May 2020 [Program start date: June 2020]

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical & Computer, or Robotics Engineering

Ability to program in C, C++ a must

PROGRAM OVERVIEWEngineering Assignments:The Gradnoid program is a 16-month development program comprised of 4-6 project-based engineering assignments that will each be 4-8 months in duration. The program targets the development of functional, technical, and leadership skills. These assignments help our college graduates and managers determine where Gradnoids will flourish in their full-time position at Cognex.

Assignments may span across several business units (e.g. Vision or ID Products, Logistics, Global Solutions & Service)

The number and length of assignments will fluctuate depending on business need

Gradnoid Training:Gradnoids are offered exclusive training throughout the program in many important developmental areas including, but not limited to:

Introduction to Cognex Corporation

Cognex culture and leadership

Technical instruction & product overviews

Machine vision and ID technology industry overview

Global business effectiveness

Project management

Communication skills

Presentation skills

Negotiating skills

Gradnoid Mentoring:As a participant in the Gradnoid to Cognoid Engineering Development Program, Gradnoids have access to Cognoid mentors who will personally guide the incoming Gradnoid class, making themselves readily available to answers questions and provide guidance throughout their time in the program.Continuing Education:In addition to the extensive onsite training, Gradnoid members are encouraged to pursue advanced degrees by taking advantage of Cognex’s tuition reimbursement program.Networking:The Gradnoid program offers a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and executives from day one. Through formal introductions with executives, team building exercises with colleagues and hands on work experience, Gradnoids are immediately immersed in the corporate culture in order to hit the ground running!Corporate Culture and Socialization:Cognex embraces the need for camaraderie in the workplace understanding that it fosters collaboration and teamwork. Through exclusive outings and group events the Gradnoid program allows for members to quickly acclimate and form lasting relationships in the industry.



The Company: Cognex CorporationCognex is the global leader in the exciting and growing field of machine vision. With over $800 million of cash in the bank and no debt, we are a financially strong international company with a culture that maintains the fast paced, creative environment of a startup. Our employees, proudly called “Cognoids,” take their work seriously, but don’t take themselves seriously. Our Work Hard, Play Hard, Move Fast culture recognizes our employees for their innovation, perseverance, and hard work in a fun, rewarding, and quirky environment.

Are you a Cognoid?Cognoid // [ ‘cog-noyd-s ] //nounHighly skilled and highly motivated members of the Cognex team. Dreamers and doers. Inventors with a passion for reimagining the world through the creative use of leading-edge technology.

We are looking for creative, bright, motivated Cognoids who share our passion for excellence and want to make an impact at a dynamic, global company. If you enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from working together to create products that solve tough problems for organizations around the world, apply directly so you can become part of our team!