Check Out this New Data Analysis Job with MRDC

Application deadline is February 14, 2020 – apply on Handshake!

MDRC is a leading education and social policy research organization. We are currently seeking a Technical Research Assistant to join our Center for Applied Behavioral Science (CABS), which assesses individual and organizational behavior to identify areas amenable to low-cost, high-impact interventions. CABS combines MDRC’s policy and evaluation expertise with insights from behavioral science. Since launching the first major project to apply a behavioral research lens to human services programs that serve low-income families in the United States, CABS has developed numerous projects in child support, child welfare, welfare-to-work, workforce development, K-12 education, and higher education. Our research draws upon behavioral science, predictive modeling, and other advanced quantitative techniques. Research Assistants within CABS work as a part of multidisciplinary teams on current social policy issues in a dynamic and challenging environment, alongside leading public policy experts.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The new Research Assistant will have a range of technical and nontechnical responsibilities, including:

Assistance in all stages of program and evaluation design and implementation

Involvement in various stages of producing reports, proposals, and papers (coordinating across authors; memo writing; literature searches; preparing figures, charts, and tables; fact-checking and documentation)

Statistical programming using SAS and/or R: data collection, data cleaning, and converting data files received in a variety of formats to a form that is that is useful for answering research questions

Participation in quantitative analyses

Participation in qualitative research, such as coding and organizing and attending site visits to conduct interviews with staff and program participants

Participation in operations work, including recruitment of, outreach to, and coordination with program sites

General support for multiple projects, including management of evaluation activities, scheduling meetings, taking notes, and managing project organization databases

Qualifications:

BA/BS in mathematics, statistics, economics, education, public policy, psychology, sociology, or related social science field

Demonstrated interest in behavioral science and social policy issues

Basic understanding of quantitative and qualitative research methods

Excellent attention to detail and ability to multi-task and work efficiently

Comfortable working in a team-oriented, fast-paced environment

Very strong writing and verbal communication skills

Ability to collaborate and work well with program teams comprised of senior and junior staff and demonstrated sensitivity to conducting research in communities that serve traditionally underrepresented groups

Demonstrated experience with a statistical or database programming language (e.g., SAS, R, SPSS, STATA, SQL)

Previous experience working in a nonprofit setting or as a research assistant is a plus, but not required

The Research Assistant position is based in MDRC’s New York City office. Some on-the-job training is provided. We offer excellent fringe benefits, including generous paid vacation and personal days and comprehensive health insurance, among others. Salary will be commensurate with experience. When applying, please include a programming and writing sample. Only candidates selected for further consideration will be contacted.