Check Out This New Amazon Posting on Handshake!

Data Associate at Amazon – Application Deadline is May 29, 2020

The Alexa Data Services (ADS) organization provides data creation, curation, and analytics services to help develop, test, and train the Alexa AI. We work closely with internal customers like Machine Learning Science modeling teams, providing the critical data they need to improve Alexa’s Automatic Speech Recognition and Natural Language Understanding models and domain features. Come build the future of the voice recognition for Alexa with us.

We are hiring Data Associates in our Medford, MA location for our data team to work on transcriptions for Automatic Speech Recognition, semantic annotation for Natural Language Understanding, and dialogue evaluation for improving overall customer interaction with Alexa.

You will focus on speech and language data, primarily in the areas of transcription, text annotation, and general data analysis to meet the internal customer’s request.

Driven by your passion for data, you show proactive behavior in solving issues with efficiency and accuracy. Your ability to concentrate and your high attention to details help you deliver high-quality work.In this role, you are comfortable with, and understand, the changes to the conventions deployed in response to internal customers’ requests. You demonstrate ability to adjust your workflows accordingly. You prioritize strict compliance with regulatory requirements, and contribute to improvements in the software tools by identifying bugs and suggesting enhancements.

As a Data Associate, you must be capable of:· Maintaining strict confidentiality and follow all applicable Amazon policies for securing confidential information· Transcribing and annotating high priority deliverables· Translating established guidelines into daily work practices and processing data in order of priority· Delivering high quality on deadlines· Getting the job done and working autonomously with minimal direction· Contributing to process improvements to reduce handling time and improve outputWhat We Offer:· Attractive and competitive salary· Possibility of career development within the company· Benefits package

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS· High School or equivalent diploma· Native-level proficiency in English, both verbal and written skills· Experience with business software· Capable of working in strict compliance with internal guidelines· Excellent communication and organizational skills, detailed-oriented, highly collaborative· Comfortable working in an ever-changing, highly collaborative and dynamic work environment· Willingness to support several projects at one time and to accept re-prioritization as necessary· Continuous efforts to deliver the high quality data such as self-analysis· Business English skills both verbal and written.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS· Experience working with speech or language data, including experience with annotation and· Other forms of data markup· Practical knowledge of data processing needs and trade-offs