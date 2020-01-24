Check Out this Mobile App Position with a Midd Alum!

Mobile App Development at TipHero

I’m a Middlebury grad (’97) and co-founded a company called TipHero. We have 20 million Facebook fans, over 1 million Instagram followers, and are looking to expand our reach with a mobile app.

We’re looking for someone with mobile app development experience to help us update and maintain our app going forward. Likely the bulk of the work initially will be making updates to the app, as it has not been maintained for several months, and then ongoing maintenance work with the possibility of developing additional features.

The opportunity is great for someone looking to gain experience working with a mobile app with real users and having to manage an app as it scales its userbase, as the app has generated over 100,000 downloads. This is remote work and can be done on your own time / your own hours.

The app is called “TipHero” and you can download it from the major app stores for free.

Learn more and apply on Handshake. Application deadline is January 31, 2020