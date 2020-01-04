Are You a Recent Alum Interested in Tech? Apply to this Position at Salesforce

This is your time to shine! Salesforce is now hiring top graduates for our Solution Engineering Success Graduate Program. Develop your technology and consulting skills, acquire Salesforce certifications and build your career with Salesforce.

Success Graduate Program: The Success Graduate Program is uniquely designed for university graduates. It will give you exposure to a myriad of solutions that create business value. You will have many opportunities to impact and learn from colleagues all over the US while having fun and developing your career.

Solution Engineering: The Solution Engineering (SE) team is a group of professionals that have one foot in the technology camp, and one in the commercial side of the business. We are experts in Salesforce’s applications, platform, and technology, but explain it in terms of the business impact and value it delivers. SEs work primarily with the account teams to give our customers the confidence to move forward with their projects using Salesforce as their preferred technology. The key to this is unearthing and understanding the customer’s business imperatives. This is done through workshops, research, investigation, and spending time with key stakeholders. We then map Salesforce’s technology to these imperatives and prove how Salesforce uniquely addresses the customer’s requirements. This proof can be as simple as a one-off meeting or involve a complex account strategy involving large teams.

What will you be doing?

Assist with hands-on product workshops and education sessions

Assist sales teams with product demo design, build, and delivery

Assist sales teams in responses to customer RFPs and requirements documents.

Work closely with other groups within Salesforce (e.g. alliances, sales effectiveness, product marketing, etc..) to develop and execute solutions programs and initiatives.

Participate in all appropriate product, sales, and procedural training and certification to acquire and maintain the knowledge necessary to be effective in the position.

Demonstrate deep product knowledge of Salesforce products

Cover trade show booth shifts. Responsibilities include answering technical questions and demonstrating Salesforce solutions to customers and prospects.

Attain quarterly and annual objectives assigned by management.

Who are we looking for?

You will be or are a recent graduate (within 1 year of graduation, graduation of Spring 2019 or December 2019) in Computing/STEM, Informatics, Business, Computer Science, Management, Software Engineering, MIS or equivalent – or you’ve completed a degree with a combination of business and technical subjects.

You thrive when solving challenges – no matter how large or small.

You are inquisitive, curious, and approach work with humility, determination, and grit.

You are passionate about helping people through technology.

You are a technology enthusiast, excited by constant innovation and re-imagining the future. Whether you code, or just geek out the latest and greatest – there’s a place for you with Solution Engineering!

You value inclusivity and equality for all – in your community and where you work.

Understanding of Customer Service offerings in the market and ability to discuss cloud architectures

Flexibility to travel to customer on-sites

Don’t wait – this posting expires January 10, 2020. Apply today on Handshake!