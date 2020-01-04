Apply for the Civic Digital Fellowship with Coding it Forward

Don’t wait – Application Deadline is January 8, 2020

The Civic Digital Fellowship is a first-of-its-kind internship program for innovative students to solve pressing problems in federal agencies.



Civic Digital Fellows are mission-driven software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and designers who spend their summers innovating at the intersection of technology and public service. Fellowship host agencies have included the Census Bureau, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Examples of previous Fellows’ work can be found on GitHub.



The 2020 Fellowship will run from June 1 to August 7, 2020. More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on our website.

Benefits

The Fellowship is fully funded and all Civic Digital Fellows receive a package that includes:

A competitive stipend. We’re one of the only government internships that offers students a competitive living stipend ($4,000+) for their work.

Furnished housing. Live with other Fellows and form lifelong friendships over the course of the summer.

Travel to-and-from Washington, D.C. Whether you’re flying, taking the train, or driving, all domestic travel will be fully covered to and from D.C.

Outside of work, Civic Digital Fellows also have no shortage of professional and personal growth opportunities, including:

Professional programming. Past events have included a career chat with members of the U.S. Digital Service, a behind-the-scenes tour of Mapbox, a meetup in Congress with TechCongress Fellows, and networking happy hours.

One-on-one mentorship. You’ll be paired with a technology professional with similar interests, and they’ll be a resource to help you navigate your career journey and explore the fields of social impact and civic tech.

Cohort community of social impact technologists. Meet like-minded peers from across the country and bond over movie nights, monument walks, BBQs, bike rides, and more.

Preferred Qualifications

In the past, strong applicants have demonstrated previous involvement in the “tech for good” space, whether they were leaders of a campus club, volunteers in their local communities, or contributors to open source projects. If you don’t have this experience, however, do not let it stop you from applying.