Applications for these STEM jobs about to close

Climate/Environment

Ecological Field Research, Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), Duluth, MN

Opportunity expires April 3, 2020

This is an excellent opportunity for a recent Bachelor’s grad to collaborate with EPA’s research team. Research experience includes assisting with collecting field samples for laboratory analysis for the development of functional indicators in a variety of ecosystems; providing field sample and data collection, laboratory analysis, and data analysis services; and learning field and analytical techniques as it relates to physical and environment stressors, including climate change.

Program Administrative Coordinator, Conservation International, Arlington County, VA

Opportunity expires April 4, 2020

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet. The Program Administrative Coordinator for The Center for Communities and Conservation (CCC) will provide direct administrative and operational support to the division and reports to the Finance and Operations Manager.

Freshwater Project Coordinator, The Nature Conservancy, Keene, NY

Opportunity expires April 12, 2020

The Freshwater Project Coordinator (FPC) advances the Conservancy’s resilient infrastructure and aquatic connectivity priorities through coordinating a diverse set of stakeholders, planning and prioritization, providing technical support, and facilitating the implementation of high-priority climate-resilient road-stream crossings. This position will contribute to building a model regional partnership in the Adirondack region of New York.

Data Science/Programming

2020 Engineering Development Program, Cognex Corporation, Natick, MA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

Cognex Corporation invests in talent. One way we do this is through our Software Development Engineering Development Program, a full-time paid opportunity for recent college graduates. This program is designed to train and engage emerging engineering professionals that are interested in Software Development track. You will learn industrial software development, Cognex products & core technologies and the interpersonal skills needed to advance your career in the fast-paced world of technology.

Data Analyst Developer, MedTrak, Conshohocken, PA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

In today’s healthcare market, patients are given little guidance outside of the hospital. MedTrak’s mission is to fix this problem. Our company’s proprietary software, CareSense, allows doctors to create care plans that support patient recovery at home. MedTrak receives data from hundreds of hospitals through multiple electronic medical record systems every day. In this role, you will be responsible for interfacing with external data sources and then analyzing organizing, and validating the resulting information.

DevOps Engineer, BrightEdge Technologies, Cleveland, OH

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

As the industry pioneer behind Content Performance Marketing, BrightEdge has thoroughly redefined the concept of search engine optimization (SEO) by developing an award-winning platform that precisely measures and optimizes marketing content across online channels. We’re currently seeking a motivated DevOps Engineer to join our growing team. Our goal is to ensure high performance and availability of the BrightEdge S3 platform through operations monitoring and automation of processes. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to be involved with continuous integration and delivery of the top, industry-leading SEO platform. You will be responsible for maintaining and scaling our cloud infrastructure, as well as troubleshooting and developing solutions for complex problems.

Entry Level BI Developer, Itlize Global LLC, Piscataway, NJ

Opportunity expires April 1, 2020

Data Visualization & Machine Developer serve as back-bone of data analytics services for our customers. We work with data pipeline development, data analysis, data quality management, machine learning algorithms, visualization, and a wide range of other data related perspectives to ensure business insights are expanded both horizontally and vertically for business users.

Software Development, REAL Software Systems, Woodland Hills, CA

Opportunity expires April 6, 2020

REAL Software Systems (RSS) develops and implements software to support intellectual property commerce. RSS’ proven deal management platform, Alliant, has been chosen by market leaders in Entertainment, Publishing, Music, Consumer Products, High Technology, and Life Sciences to manage the complexity and uniqueness of intellectual property rights, royalties, and revenue-sharing deals. New projects are being taken on to update and expand our product offering through .Net and other web based technologies.