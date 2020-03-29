About-to-expire internships on Handshake!

National River Cleanup & Corporate Relations Internship, American Rivers, Washington, DC

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The National River Cleanup (NRC) Program, American Rivers’ volunteer engagement program, mobilizes thousands of river stewards to organize cleanups and offers crucial resources, capacity-building tools and support to cleanup organizers nationwide. The NRC & Corporate Relations intern will help with day-to-day management of the National River Cleanup program, establish new projects for the program and be involved with corporate prospecting, including research and other activities. The intern will write National River Cleanup-related blogs, collect cleanup organizer stories for the website and other American Rivers publications, assist with event planning, developing and updating corporate and National River Cleanup resources, and other special projects.

EEA Climate Summer Team, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program intern will work directly with the MVP Manager and other members of EEA’s Climate Team to support grant administration and other program needs. Tasks may include building out an online portal to house program information and resources for the MVP team, creating a database of total funding and project descriptions by region, and assisting with developing content for the MVP portal on resilientma.org.

Opportunity expires April 1, 2020

Tesla is seeking a highly motivated software engineer students specializing in front end, back end and/or full-stack development experience. These students will work within our Vehicle Software, Energy and Digital Products teams. Interns will develop and validate software for Tesla’s current and future products and programs. We care greatly about building software that stands the test of time, even as parts of the stack keeps evolving. They will contribute to cross-functional system architecture, software system design, analytics applications and rapid prototyping.

New York City Program Intern, The Nature Conservancy, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 3, 2020

The NYC Program intern will directly support the Cities team’s Future Forest NYC initiative, focused on improving the protection, growth, and long-term care of trees on public and private lands, with an emphasis on public health and equity. The intern will assist with volunteer event planning, related to tree stewardship; research, write, and present information on New York City tree issues; as well as providing some miscellaneous support to the overall project.

Summer Internship in Sustainability Education, The Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF), Valhalla, NY

Opportunity expires April 12, 2020

Do you want to spend your summer addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time? Our climate is changing. Humans need to prepare and adapt in ways that are resilient and equitable. The Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF) is tackling this challenge by preparing K-12 students to become our future problem-solvers. CELF’s mission is to make sustainability an integral part of every child’s K-12 learning experience and we do that by training teachers. Our goal is for students to understand and appreciate the interconnections between. Our flagship Summer Institute in Education for Sustainability draws educators from across the country to dive into issues like how to balance a stable economy, a healthy environment and equitable social systems.