2020 NOAA Middlebury Internship Opportunities

NOAA and Middlebury are partnering up again this year with a scaled-down 10-week summer internship program with opportunities for 23 students at 19 projects in twelve states. Two of our Middlebury alums are helping to facilitate this process and Middlebury will fund up to five (5) of those positions. Applications are open to sophomores and juniors, but there is a quick turn-around and looming deadline date of Friday, March 6th.

If you have interest in NOAA science, policy, research, and outreach investigating climate trends, ecosystem services valuation, ecotoxicology, invasive species, coastal ecology, contributing to policy for protected species, designing web sites, GIS, and working on science communication and historical data recovery…then check out the link with project descriptions in the posting on Handshake HERE.