15 Minutes Could Save You… Geico is Hiring a Software Engineer!

Application deadline is February 17, 2020

GEICO IT is seeking a driven, innovative tech savvy college graduate interested in joining us as a Junior Data Architect

As a Junior Data Architect, you will maintain the current coding structure and propose ways to enhance overall performance and ensure coding practices throughout the company comply with recognized standards. You will be using data science tools and frameworks along with scripting and automation tools using PowerShell or Python. You will manage and support projects and create technical documentation. You can take advantage of our in-house GEICO University to learn new technologies, languages, and soft skills. As being part of the team, you will also receive mentoring from management to take your knowledge and skills to the next level.