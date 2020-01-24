15 Minutes Could Save You… Geico is Hiring a Software Engineer!

Application deadline is February 17, 2020
GEICO IT is seeking a driven, innovative tech savvy college graduate interested in joining us as a Junior Data Architect
As a Junior Data Architect, you will maintain the current coding structure and propose ways to enhance overall performance and ensure coding practices throughout the company comply with recognized standards. You will be using data science tools and frameworks along with scripting and automation tools using PowerShell or Python. You will manage and support projects and create technical documentation. You can take advantage of our in-house GEICO University to learn new technologies, languages, and soft skills. As being part of the team, you will also receive mentoring from management to take your knowledge and skills to the next level.
- Candidate Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics, Mathematics, or related majors
- Overall cumulative GPA of at least 3.0
- Background in data analytics and/or statistics.
- Required Skills:
- Experience with scripting and automation using PowerShell or Python
- Experience with debugging skills.
- Experience with documentation writing.
- Databases and SQL.
- Experience with Data Science tools and frameworks.
- 1 – 2 years of experience with Python, R, C, Java.
- 1 – 2 years of experience with .NET C# programming.
- Experience with reporting system development.