Wonderful summer opportunity with free housing!

Yellow House Community (YHC) is a family-style intentional living community located in Middlebury. YHC was founded in 2019 and designed to provide adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with safe, residential family households, meaningful vocation, and the assistance to continue developing skills, interests, and relationships. Yellow House encourages, supports, and celebrates the unique abilities of every individual. We do so with the intention of providing a meaningful adult life for all of our participants and staff. Our culture is one of deep respect, kindness, love, and fun. YCH is inspired by the Camphill life-sharing community model.

YHC is currently pursuing licensure as a Therapeutic Community Residence (TCR), recognized by the State of Vermont. In preparation for our residential offering (Fall 2020 hopefully), we are running daytime Transition Programming for residential candidates. Programming addresses skills needed to live interdependently in the YHC intentional living community. Our participants (referred to fondly as “Friends”) have diagnoses including Intellectual Disability and Autism Spectrum Disorder. We are seeking compassionate, energetic interns for our Summer Transition Program.

Interns will be part of this entrepreneurial effort and work alongside YHC staff to support a group of 4-10 young adults with special needs for programming and community activities including life skills, grocery shopping, cooking, household chores, art, gardening, exercising, and social engagement. Interns with collaborate with staff to design programming, organize social events, plan fieldtrips, and facilitate opportunities for YHC friends to integrate into the Middlebury community. Daytime transition programming runs from 8:30-4:00pm, Monday-Friday, with occasional evening or weekend events.

All class years (FR, SO, JR) welcome to apply. $3000 stipend in addition to housing at no additional charge.