WIHS: Zoom with Ophthalmologist-in-Chief Dr. Julie Haller

Hi everyone,

We are excited to announce our final speaker for the semester, Dr. Julie Haller! She’ll address her experience and background as a doctor as well as the impact of COVID-19 on her practice.

Dr. Haller has an impressive biography:

She is Ophthalmologist-in-Chief of Wills Eye Hospital (PA), where she holds the William Tasman, M.D. Endowed Chair. She serves as Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, and Co-Director of the Wills Vision Research Center at Jefferson.

She received her A.B. from Princeton and attended Harvard Medical School, followed by an internship at Johns Hopkins and a fellowship in ocular pathology at Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. She completed residency at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital, followed by a retina fellowship at Hopkins. She was appointed the first female Chief Resident at Wilmer in 1986.

She is also President of the Women in Medicine Legacy Foundation and the mother of five children! This fall, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine, which recognizes individuals who have “demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.” Dr. Haller was elected for “innovating translational advances against blindness on many fronts, including sustained drug delivery devices, ocular pharmacotherapy, retinal ‘chip’ implants, gene therapy, telemedicine, and combatting health care disparities,” according to the Academy.

To read more about her, check out her wikipedia page or the page from Wills Eye Hospital.

Event Details:

Tuesday, 4/28

8:00-8:45 PM EST

Zoom Info: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/91658263126

Any Middlebury College student is welcome to attend. Open to students of all genders, identities, and backgrounds.

As always, email us with questions!

Talia and Erica