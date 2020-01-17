Want to Study Nutrition? Apply to Columbia’s One Year MS Program

The application for Columbia University’s one-year MS in human nutrition program is now open!

View the Program Facts Sheet and Brochure for additional information. Contact nutrition@cumc.columbia.edu with questions. The application will remain open until July 15th or until the class of 80 students is full.

Spend 2020 in NYC Filling a Big Healthcare Gap!

The ONE-YEAR MS IN HUMAN NUTRITION program is for students perusing careers in: medicine, dentistry, nursing and other sectors of the health sciences arena, health and food industry, technology, research, business, law and many other exciting fields. Our RIGOROUS CURRICULUM will train you to become competent in nutrition science and understand its role in health and disease prevention. If your career trajectory is medical school, earn up to 26 BCPM credits with us! Read about our curriculum.

Develop your writing, critical thinking and leadership skills through an INTENSIVE RESEARCH THESIS in basic science, clinical nutrition or public health nutrition. View a selection of MS theses and paper publications.



Experience NEW YORK CITY; a learning lab for community projects on food security, the built environment, and sustainable food systems

