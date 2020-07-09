Virtual Summer Counseling Workshops!

A Shared Shelf: Building a Meditation Practice A 5-week virtual series inviting you to intentionally set aside a few moments each week to engage in meditation practices as a community. Each week a different instructor (Michelle Kaczynski, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor; Carter Branley, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor; Brain Tobin, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor; Maddie Hope, Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Education; Rabbi Danielle Stillman, Charles P. Scott Center Jewish Chaplain) will introduce you to a variety of meditative practices. Practices will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 – 12:30 PM. No experience is necessary. You can join any time during the series and attend sessions when you can. This space is an invitation to gather and practice together when we are apart. This 5-week virtual series will take place July 7 – August 6, 2020. To sign up and receive the zoom link, contact Michelle Kaczynski at mkaczynski@middlebury.edu.

Summer in “the Weirds”: Being a College Student During COVID-19 A 4-week virtual workshop series where we will gather together to learn skills to honor self-care and practice self-compassion during this time of uncertainty. Let’s intentionally begin to prepare for what the Fall may bring as a college student during COVID-19. Whether that be returning to campus, remote learning, taking a gap semester, still deciding, or another alternative plan, EVERYONE is welcome. Join at any point in the series and attend any of the workshops. This workshop series will take place July 21 – August 11, 2020 and will be co-facilitated by Carter Branley, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor and Michelle Kaczynski, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor. The workshops will occur weekly every Tuesday from 2 – 3 PM. To sign up and receive the zoom link, contact Michelle Kaczynski at mkaczynski@middlebury.edu.

Summer 2020 Self-Care Series: Nurturing Yourself Through the Season Okay, I am really excited about this 5-week virtual workshop series! This workshop series will be an opportunity to build a self-care practice that works for YOU and a chance to connect with and support the Middlebury, VT community (who miss you!) as they share how they engage with self-care. Each week a different Addison County local business will join us to take you on an interactive journey and offer up their real challenges remembering to incorporate self-care in their lives. Venture virtually onto a flower farm with Diddle & Zen. Learn how to make homemade pasta with The Arcadian. Mindfully sip tea with Stone Leaf Tea House. Be cozy and talk about how reading books builds empathy with Vermont Bookshop. Make your own at-home skin care masks with Parlour Salon and Spa. Join at any point in the series and attend any of the workshops. This workshop series will take place July 15 – August 12, 2020 and will be co-facilitated by Carter Branley, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor and Michelle Kaczynski, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor. The workshops will occur weekly every Wednesday from 2 – 3:15 PM. To sign up and receive the zoom link, contact Michelle Kaczynski at mkaczynski@middlebury.edu.

Mindfulness & Meditation A 4-week virtual workshop series offering an introduction to mindfulness and meditation. Koru Mindfulness® is an evidence-based curriculum specifically designed for teaching mindfulness, meditation, and stress management to college students. This 4-week virtual workshop series will take place July 22 – August 12, 2020 and will be co-facilitated by Carter Branley, Middlebury College Counseling Counselor and Maddie Hope, Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Education. The workshops will occur weekly every Wednesday from 11 AM – 12:15 PM. To sign up and receive the zoom link, contact Carter Branley at cbranley@middlebury.edu or Maddie Hope at mhope@middlebury.edu.