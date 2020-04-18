Virtual Panel for Students Interested in HP/Graduate School on April 21

Graduate Programs in Healthcare Panel: Tips and Techniques on applying to graduate school from Enrollment Management Professionals

Learn what it takes to create a strong application for graduate school in the health professions and what career opportunities exist in healthcare today! Admissions professionals from several graduate programs in the health professions from the Boston area will be sharing their expertise on what admission committees are looking for in potential applicants and the various career opportunities that exist in healthcare now and in the future. This virtual panel will also have time to speak individually to students interested in their specific programs.

