All students are invited to attend a virtual information session for the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine on Thursday, July 9th from 5-6 p.m. ET. We look forward to the opportunity to share information with you about the School of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) as well as provide an overview of our admissions processes. We look forward to sharing details with you during this session as we continue to navigate the upcoming admissions cycle with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Please RSVP no later than Wednesday, July 8th. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

We hope to see you on July 9th!