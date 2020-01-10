Vanderbilt is Offering a Summer Internship to Study LGBTQ Health

Summer 2020 Internship Program

The Vanderbilt Program for LGBTQ Health is a national leader in patient care, education, research, and advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities. Through this internship program, we hope to further this mission and to foster the personal and professional development of future leaders in LGBTQ health and research.

Vanderbilt is hosting a limited number of students for 10-week, full-time internships from late May to early August 2020, though exact dates are flexible. Interns will receive a modest wage to help offset their living expenses in Nashville, Tennessee.

For competitive consideration, applicants must:

Be an undergraduate student (rising junior or senior) or a graduate student (especially medical or nursing school students

Have a committed interest in LGBTQ health and research

Demonstrate this interest through previous work, research, volunteer, or other experiences

LGBTQ Health Intern Position Description

This internship is well suited for those pursuing careers in academic medicine, public health, community organizing, health professions, and other related fields. LGBTQ Health Intern’s will be divide their time between programmatic projects to support the Program for LGBTQ Health and working on a research project. Examples of both types of work are below:

Previous Programmatic Projects Previous Research Projects Creating patient and community health resource toolkitsDeveloping institutional policies to support LGBTQ inclusionLecturing local groups about LGBTQ health disparities and cultural competencyManaging social media and other web content outletsCreating a Community Advisory Board for the Program for LGBTQ Health Understanding Patient and Staff Perceptions of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data CollectionTransgender Patients Healthcare Utilization in Oregon: 2010-2016Hematologic Values for Transgender Patients on Cross-Sex Hormone Therapy: A systematic review and meta-analysis to establish normal reference ranges

Trans Buddy Intern Position Description

Each summer, the program hosts one intern specific to the Trans Buddy Program. People interested in this internship opportunity should apply specifically through the Civil Liberties and Public Policy’s (CLPP) summer internship, also known as the Reproductive Rights Activist Service Corps (RRASC). While our Trans Buddy intern comes to us directly through CLPP, applying to this internship program does not guarantee a placement with Trans Buddy. More information about the program, application requirements, and other host sites can be found here.

Responsibilities of the Trans Buddy intern will include supporting the Trans Buddy Program as well as the Program for LGBTQ Health through programmatic projects as well as a research project. In addition to these bigger projects, the Trans Buddy intern will be expected to act as a buddy as well as coordinate the Summer volunteer training. Examples for previous projects can be found below:

Previous Programmatic Projects Previous Research Projects Help develop a train the trainer manualEstablish an LGBTQ Employee Resource Group for VUMCDevelop educational tools surrounding Trans Health Program Evaluation of Trans Buddy ProgramCreate Transgender Healthcare Quality Improvement Model, published and presented at National Trans Health Summit

Come enjoy the vibrant city of Nashville, make lasting connections with your fellow interns, and work in one of the nation’s top academic medical centers!

To Apply:

Please send a resumé or curriculum vitae, one letter of recommendation, and a statement of intent to lgbtq.health@vumc.org by February 1, 2020 at 11:59 pm CST. Your statement of intent should describe what you hope to gain from this internship and how the position would help you advance your professional goals. In your statement, please demonstrate your previous commitment to LGBTQ health and explain what informs your passion for serving the LGBTQ community. All program questions should be directed to the program email lgbtq.health@vumc.org. We encourage diverse candidates from a multitude of backgrounds to apply.

