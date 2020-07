Tuesday, July 7 from 2-3 pm ET

Hear from faculty about their graduate experiences and advice they have for students considering that path. Your questions are welcome!

Featured Faculty: Prof. Erin Eggleston (Biology); Prof. Andrew Fieldhouse (Economics); Prof. Jason Grant (Computer Science); Prof. Daniel Suarez (Environmental Studies) and Sarah Wall ’16 (MD/PhD).

Prof. Erin Eggleston (Biology)

Prof. Andrew Fieldhouse (Economics)

Prof. Jason Grant (Computer Science)

Prof. Daniel Suarez (Environmental Studies)

Sarah Wall ’16 (MD/PhD)

Sign up by 7/6. You will receive the zoom link in your registration confirmation.