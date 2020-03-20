Stave off quarantine boredom by learning something new!

After being home for a week, you’re already bored out of your mind. You’ve played far too many card games with your family and exhausted your Netflix go-tos. Classes have yet to start up, either, so you’re at a loss for what to do (not that you’re asking for homework–yet).

Put all your free time to good use by taking an online class. Many websites, such as edX, offer free opportunities to delve into new subjects or brush up on skillsets you already have. Take a look at some of edX’s upcoming courses related to your studies in Computer Science or Environmental Studies, or browse their website for even more options!

Medicine

Level: Introductory Length: 8 weeks Effort: 5-10 hrs/wk Institution: DoaneX

Medicine has a very distinct and highly specialized language. It is necessary for any student wishing to pursue a successful career in the medical field to acquire comprehension in this system of communication. Learners will receive thorough instruction in developing fluency with medical terms. Medical vocabulary will be taught with specific emphasis on root (or stem words), prefixes, suffixes, and abbreviations. By the end of this course learners will be expected to have a basic comprehension of medical terms and be able to communicate accurately to their peers in the field.

Level: Introductory Length: 5 weeks Effort: 2-3 hrs/wk Institution: HKUx

Despite all the remarkable technological breakthroughs that we have made over the past few decades, the threat from infectious diseases has significantly accelerated. In this course, we will learn why this is the case by looking at the fundamental scientific principles underlying epidemics and the public health actions behind their prevention and control in the 21st century.

Level: Intermediate Length: 10 weeks Effort: 4-6 hrs/wk Institution: SDGAcademyX

In this course, you’ll discover how health is influenced by the environment, food systems, energy security, transport, trade, and human migration. You’ll also learn health’s positive influence on other sectors, with investments in health shown to have a positive impact on economic development. Finally, this course will illuminate how health impacts and is essential to achieving poverty reduction, gender empowerment, universal education, conflict resolution, and other Sustainable Development Goals.

Level: Introductory Length: 9 weeks Effort: 2-4 hrs/wk Institution: MichiganX

Learn the fundamental components of advanced literature searches for professionals and researchers in the health sciences. This course will help you improve the quality and reporting of literature searches for projects that rely on past research.

Level: Introductory Length: 10 weeks Effort: 1-2 hrs/wk Institution: HarvardX

In this course, you’ll learn about the origins and spread of the opioid epidemic. Our experts will cover the appropriate ways this class of drugs should be used, but we will also explore the impact of opioid misuse on the individual, family, and community. You’ll hear about effective medical treatments for addiction and how to reduce the stigma that exists around addiction. You’ll learn how to help prevent overdose deaths and explore the multiple pathways to recovery