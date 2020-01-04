Spend a Year with Washington AIDS Partnership Health Corps

Become a Health Corps Member with the Washington AIDS Partnership!

Position Description: Each year, the Washington AIDS Partnership (WAP) recruits and mentors a team of 12 young people who provide full-time direct volunteer service in the community for 11 months. The Health Corps program, a program of AmeriCorps, began 24 years ago and has mentored nearly 250 young people since its founding. WAP is currently recruiting candidates for the 2020-2021 Health Corps team – people who are passionate about public health and want to make a difference in the Washington, D.C. region. Health Corps members will start their year of service in Washington, D.C. with a week of training and orientation on August 3-7, 2020, and wrap up the service year on July 7, 2021.

Members are placed at different agencies in the nation’s capital, and provide important health services related to HIV, sexually transmitted infections or STIs, health education, and so much more. Duties and responsibilities vary by placement but can include: HIV and STI testing, health education for schools and community groups, and quality of life/care services such as case management, transportation, and food delivery to persons living with HIV. Members serve four days out of the week at their host agency, and then come together to do a service project as a team on the fifth day of the week. Visit our website to meet the current team members, learn more about their host agencies, and read about their experiences and all of the amazing things they have accomplished.

Health Corps members have access to mentorship and support, as well as hands-on public health experience in a challenging and diverse environment. They also collaborate with co-workers on important projects, and make a real impact in the agencies and community where they serve. After a year of service, team members go on to accomplish amazing things. Of the alums, 34% have gone on to study and practice in the health care field and 26% continue to work in public health. Others serve as teachers, professors, lawyers, social workers, and policy makers. Alums describe their service year as “a tremendous growing experience,” “the most meaningful year of my life,” and “truly formative—it changed my entire career plan.”

Benefits include an $18,200 annual stipend and an AmeriCorps education award upon completion of the full service year. Members may also eligible for loan forbearance, health insurance if they do not have it, and other AmeriCorps benefits during their service year.

Qualifications

Must be a US citizen or permanent legal resident, at least 17 years of age, and have a GED or high school diploma. Candidates must have an interest in HIV work, but no experience is necessary. Selection is extremely competitive and WAP only accepts applicants that demonstrate a clear commitment to service and social justice, an interest in serving diverse populations, strong interpersonal skills, and an ability to adapt to new and challenging settings. Of the 12 placements, there are two where speaking Spanish is a plus or required.

How to apply

Learn more about the Health Corps program + download and complete the Health Corps application located here on WAP’s website. Email your completed application and a copy of your resume to WAP Program Associate JoeServidio at servidio@washingtongrantmakers.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis through the fall

and spring, so early applicants may have an advantage.

It’s a fantastic way to get experience working on a wicked healthcare problem. The work is variously clinical, legal, and personal, just like the solution to the HIV epidemic. The Health Corps actually provides some much-needed work in a city that has epidemic levels of HIV and many STIs; many of the partner organizations need the work from the Health Corps to remain operational. In the Health Corps, you will have real responsibility and real connection to the outcomes of your work, something that can be hard to come by right out of college.

If you are interested, you can find more information and the application here: http://www.washingtonaidspartnership.org/initiatives/youth-development/washington-aids-partnership-healthcorps-team/. See if you can spot the recent Middlebury grad in this year’s cohort!