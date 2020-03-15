Seniors–amazing research positions about to expire on Handshake!

Clinical Research Database Analyst, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires March 18, 2020

The Department of Dermatology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is looking for a programmer to provide database and programming support for clinical and research databases that both exist and are to be developed. Working under the very general direction of the research administrator, principle investigators, and clinical medical directors, the incumbent develops and maintains complex databases for specific clinical utilizations, and broad based research studies on skin diseases, skin-cancer and cost of care. Develops data collection tools for multiple studies and ensures regulatory compliance of all data collection.

Research Assistant, Bauer Lab, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

We seek a highly motivated and organized individual to join our efforts to study novel genetic treatment approaches for blood disorders. We are particularly focused on applying genome editing technologies to develop novel treatments for hemoglobinopathies. The selected candidate will work on computational and experimental research projects.

Research Position in Translational Neuro-Oncology Lab, Nationawide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The Rajappa Lab is accepting applications for a Research Position from backgrounds in Neuroscience, Tumor Immunology, or Cancer Biology. Our team is part of the Institute for Genomic Medicine (IGM) at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is at the forefront of using genomic sequencing in the clinical setting to predict best health outcomes for patients and is one of the driving forces shaping precision medicine. Our passion and vision is to rapidly translate research discoveries into lasting treatment options for pediatric patients afflicted with Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors. Specifically, our laboratory is studying the mehcanisms that potentiate low to high grade glioma progression. We use transgenic brain tumor mouse models that recapitulate low to high grade glioma progression and correlate our findings with peripheral blood and tumor specimens from patients with CNS tumors. These models also serve as a platform to explore the contribution of the tumor microenvironment and myeloid cells in low grade glioma progression and also test novel therapeutic agents aimed at impairing malignant transformation. Furthermore, modulating myeloid-derived cell population recruitment using JAK 1/2 Inhibitors prior to malignant tumor progression has shown translational promise.

Clinical Research Assistant I- Ophthalmology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires April 1, 2020

The Division of Ophthalmology of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides the highest level of eye care and serves as an important referral center for New England. The Longwood Medical Eye Center of the BIDMC Division of Ophthalmology is accepting applicants for a two-year clinical research assistant position under the supervision of Dr. Jorge, Arroyo, MD, MPH> Dr. Arroyo is an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Retina Service at BIDMC. His research interests include evaluating surgical outcomes follow vitreoretinal surgery, developing novel procedures such as endoscopy-assisted surgical techniques and pneumatic vitreolysis, and improving our understanding of retinal pathology in conditions such as retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusions.

HSS Research Assistant- Dept of Medicine (IROC), Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 7, 2020

The Research Assistant is an integral member of the research team responsible for a variety of tasks essential to the conduct of clinical research. This position involves a great deal of patient contact as well as interaction with physicians of various specialties in the hospital. Duties include recruitment of patients, assessment of eligibility criteria, administration of questionnaires, coordination of study visits, drawing blood, obtaining specimen from the operating room, bypassing of biospecimens, obtaining regulatory approvals, and maintaining accurate databases. S/he will have proven abilities to work autonomously, bearing independent responsibility to ensure data accuracy and timely follow through of study procedures. Opportunities for mentorship, authorship, and presentation at international meetings exist for the right candidate.