Searching for a summer internship? Check out these postings

Injury Biomechanics & Protection Student, Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, Fort Rucker, AL

Opportunity expires April 11, 2020

The US Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL) is a nationally recognized laboratory for research into safety, survival, impact tolerance, sustainability and performance effectiveness of aviators and Soldiers. The USAARL’s research focuses on blunt, blast and accelerative injury and protection; crew survival in military helicopters and combat vehicles; the en route care environment; human operator health and performance in complex systems and sensory performance, injury and protection.

2020 Public Interest Internship: Health Care Advocacy, Alliance for Children’s Rights, Los Angeles, CA

Opportunity expires April 15, 2020

The Alliance is actively recruiting a health care intern for its challenging 10-week summer program. The health care intern will interact with potential Alliance clients and collaborate with Alliance staff, while learning about the Los Angeles County dependency system and the resources available to those involved in the system. All students in our summer program receive rigorous training on child welfare laws and client intake.

Access Campaign Vaccines Intern (Summer 2020), Doctors Without Borders/Medicins Sans Frontieres, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 17, 2020

The Access Campaign Vaccines Intern will support the ongoing administrative and research activities of the Access Campaign as necessary to scale up the work on access to affordable and appropriate vaccines. This includes tracking the current issues relevant to the Access Campaign, providing research and analytical support to the Vaccines Policy Advisor of the Access Campaign, supporting the overall management of data and files, and assisting in preparation of information for advocacy and policy strategies.

Health Equity Summer Intern, The Root Cause Coalition, Washington, D.C.

Opportunity expires April 20, 2020

The Root Cause Coalition is seeking an energetic, responsible undergraduate intern for Summer 2020. In this position, interns will be given day-to-day responsibilities to help integrate them into the core work of the team. The intern will contribute to advancing the Coalition’s mission to end the systematic root causes of health inequities by providing support on a variety of projects and maintaining daily organizational routines and procedures within the office.

Note: while ideally this job will be in-person in Washington DC, The Root Cause Coalition is currently remote during COVID-19, and is flexible about starting with a remote hire if need be depending on the situation. Eventually this will be an in-person position.

Wildlife Rescue & Veterinary Rehab Intern, Sea Turtles 911, Japan, China, and Taiwan

Opportunity expires April 29, 2020

Students will assist in administering medical treatments to sick and injured sea turtle patients, including fluid therapy, antibiotic injections, tube feeding, nutritional supplements, X-rays, and physical therapy. Interns will also assist in taking blood samples from all of the sea turtles in rehabilitation to monitor progress, prepare samples for health assessment, and analyze clinical results to adjust medical treatments. Furthermore, interns will aid in the daily husbandry of sea turtles, including feeding, cleaning, hospital upkeep, and overall care for the turtles. They may have the opportunity to observe and assist during surgical procedures, such as the minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopy.

Summer Counselor Intern, NYU Langone, Purchase, NY

Opportunity expires May 1, 2020

The Child Study Center is looking to recruit recreational and educational counselor interns for the Summer Program for Kids (SPK), an all-day, evidence-based, therapeutic program, devoted exclusively to 6-9 1/2 year old children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This position provides junior and senior level undergraduate, and graduate level students with a valuable opportunity to receive training and gain experience with children in a clinical setting.