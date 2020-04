This Google Sheet indicates how each individual school plans to handle coursework that is being offered as pass/fail due to COVID-19 disruptions. It is being updated automatically in real-time.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions about how best to navigate the Pass/D/Fail vs. letter grade options given your particular situation. We’re happy to check in with you via email, phone, or Zoom.

Mary Lothrop (mlothrop@middlebury.edu)

Hannah Benz (hbenz@middlebury.edu)