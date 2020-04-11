Research Tech Position in Boston from Midd Alum

Katherine Morillo ’18 wants you to know about this great opportunity. The lab she currently works in is recruiting research technicians. The position is for a minimum of two years and it’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to pursue a career in the biological sciences whether it be in an industry or academia, especially for someone looking to go into neuroscience. Interviews will be via Zoom and start date is flexible.

Research Technician, Walsh Lab, Boston, MA

We are currently seeking a dynamic, interested, and curious Research Technician within the lab of Dr. Christopher Walsh at the Boston Children’s Hospital. The Walsh lab’s research is focused on the elucidation of fundamental mechanisms governing development of the human cerebral cortex. They use human genetics and animal and cellular models in conjunction with molecular tools in their investigation of neuronal development. More information on the lab can be found on their website.

As a member of the research staff, you will be assisting postdoctoral fellows and graduate students on molecular aspects of human genomics and related research. We are ideally looking for candidates that are energetic and organized–and have a passion for human genomics with an interest in cortical development. This role would be a perfect fit for someone looking to expand their skillset and knowledge before moving on to graduate school or their next opportunity.

Principal Responsibilities: