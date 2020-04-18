Remote Summer Internships related to Healthcare

COVID-19 has interfered with many students’ opportunities to complete in-person internships during summer 2020. If you are one of those students, or if you are still looking for something to fill your time and sustain your passions while away from Midd, consider a remote internship. Below are just a few remote positions relevant to the healthcare industry.

Remote Internships on Handshake

Health Equity Summer Intern, The Root Cause Coalition, Washington, DC

Opportunity expires April 20, 2020

The Root Cause Coalition is seeking an energetic, responsible undergraduate intern for Summer 2020. In this position, interns will be given day-to-day responsibilities to help integrate them into the core work of the team. The intern will contribute to advancing the Coalition’s mission to end the systematic root causes of health inequities by providing support on a variety of projects and maintaining daily organizational routines and procedures within the office.

Note: While ideally this job will be in-person in Washington DC, The Root Cause Coalition is currently remote during COVID-19, and is flexible about starting with a remote hire if need be depending on the situation. Eventually this will be an in-person position.

Life Sciences Operations Intern, Clora, Inc., Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 25, 2020

We started with a simple idea–Biopharma companies and experienced consultants in the industry should have frictionless access to one another in order to bring new therapies to patients faster.

Clora is building a platform that organizes and matches the world’s life science expertise to innovative companies in order to accelerate the development of new therapies and fundamentally change how the industry works. Our technology helps companies find, vet, and engage with top-tier life science experts for their most critical development priorities. We make the process of finding the right expertise fast, reliable, and more cost-effective in order to meaningfully reduce the time it takes for life-improving therapies to get into the hands of patients.

We are looking for a detail-oriented Life Sciences Operations Intern to help us build out our fulfillment and business development functions. We need a driven individual with a keen interest in technology and Life Sciences. You will be responsible for communicating the value Clora delivers to subject matter experts and industry stakeholders.

Opportunity expires June 2, 2020

Aledade is a leader in population health that is using innovative, value based solutions to transform the way physicians interact with their patients. We are on a mission to change healthcare for the better and solve complex problems within the healthcare system.

We are actively recruiting for a Commercial Payer Quality Intern to support Aledade’s effort to share patient-level quality reports with practices participating in value-based care contracts. Under the direction of Performance, Clinical, and Field teams, the Intern will generate monthly reports for practices participating in value-based contracts to enable primary care practices to be successful in commercial payer quality programs.

Global Health Advocacy Intern, Fund for Global Health, Seattle, WA

Opportunity expires June 30, 2020

The mission of the Fund for Global Health is to provide the maximum possible health benefit to vulnerable people in developing countries. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by advocating for increased U.S. funding for effective global health programs.

A small number of U.S. Representatives and Senators on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittees of Appropriations decide on funding for U.S. global health programs. If you are in a congressional district or state represented by one of these subcommittee members, you have a unique and important opportunity to make a difference to U.S. leadership and funding for global health. We are offering constituents of these Representatives and Senators an opportunity to engage in effective citizen lobbying to that end. Interns make a minimum 4-month commitment to a program of weekly communication and action, trained and supported by one of our coordinators.

American Red Cross-Volunteer Engagement-Internship, American Red Cross of New Hampshire & Vermont, Burlington, VT

Opportunity expires June 30, 2020

Whether helping one displaced family or thousands, providing care and comfort to an ill or injured service member of veteran, or teaching others how to respond in emergencies, it’s through the efforts of ordinary people that we can do extraordinary things. Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross.

Volunteer Engagement is responsible for assisting with the implementation and execution of programs, projects, and initiatives to increase and strengthen the engagement of volunteers. Additionally, assist with the screenings, referrals, and placement of prospective volunteers to effectively support Regional goals and mission critical activities.

Digital Marketing Internship in Healthcare: Digital Marketing Analyst, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires July 3, 2020

MassGeneral Hospital for Children seeks interns who wish to expand their knowledge of digital marketing in a large, complex healthcare organization.

Practicum: Using Google Analytics and other analytics tools, generate actionable insights from data that lead to innovations and improvements vital to supporting the success of prospective and current patients, referring physicians, and internal stakeholders. Help identify opportunities in digital marketing, help devise strategy, and identify key performance indicators to measure success. Help prepare and present data in a way that allows doctors and administrators to understand opportunities and take action.

Remote Internships from Chegg.com

Research Assistant Intern, Chicago Health Disparities Center- Temporarily REMOTE

The Chicago Health Disparities Center (CHDC) is a research group funded through the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). Located at the Illinois Institute of Technology and directed by Dr. Patrick Corrigan, the CHDC is committed to reducing physical health disparities for racial and ethnic minorities with mental illness. CHDC is partnered with Chicago area universities, service provider organizations, and community members.

The Research Assistant Intern will support ongoing research projects on the Chicago Health Disparities Center (CHDC) and/or National Consortium on Stigma and Empowerment. Specifically, the student research assistant will assist with data collection, data entry, data analysis, dissemination, and other general office tasks.

Science Research Volunteer Program, Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health- REMOTE

The Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health is exploring new ways to advocate for and contribute to research in LONGEVITY. Interns will have the opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of current developments in integrative and holistic medicine.

This nonprofit organization investigates alternative therapies and cutting edge technology for longevity, brain rejuvenation, and addiction. Partnered with a rapidly expanding start-up company, the NAD+ Treatment Center, we foster an energetic and fun environment. The nonprofit and treatment center will ultimately be utilizing a wide array of scientific/medical tests (metabolome, genetic, epigenetic, MRI, or SPECT, etc) to treat a wide array of diseases linked to NAD+ therapy and brain health.

This internship not only prepare you for a career in regenerative healthcare, it also allows you to contribute as volunteer to health initiatives. This internship would provide valuable experience and skills as well as possible publication, acknowledgement, conference attendance, equipment training, and grant writing experience.

COVID-19 Intern, Global Liver Institute- REMOTE

The Global Liver Institute, a patient-driven advocacy organization for liver health operating in the US, Europe, and UK has developed a multi-platform COVID-19 response program for liver patients: pediatric and rare liver diseases, liver transplant, and liver cancer. This program includes weekly medical and advocacy updates, Facebook Live event, and a dedicated response email account.This program is led by the GLI CEO. We are looking for an intern to support the drafting of the weekly medical update–researching COVID-19 developments in the news, medical literature, government agencies, medical societies, and advocacy organizations. Healthcare or science background desired.