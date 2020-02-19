Register for the 4th annual Summit for Women in STEM February 19, 2020 by Hannah McKenzie Belong. Connect. Create. Pass it on.Saturday, April 4, 20208:00 AM – 5:00 PMWhereMars Center for Science & TechnologyFillmore Drive, Norton, MA, 02766Wheaton’s Fourth Annual Summit for Women in STEM brings together a powerhouse network of industry leaders, researchers, and academics with undergraduate students who represent the next generation of innovators. At a time when women represent only 24% of professionals in all STEM fields, the Summit will open new worlds to aspiring young female scientists. By connected industry leaders with up-and-coming talent, the full-day meeting creates connections, forges new relationships, builds knowledge, and matches students with inspiring role models. Undergraduate students are encouraged to give a talk. Registration is free and will remain open until full. Learn More & Register