Register for the 4th annual Summit for Women in STEM


Saturday, April 4, 2020
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where
Mars Center for Science & Technology
Fillmore Drive, Norton, MA, 02766

Wheaton’s Fourth Annual Summit for Women in STEM brings together a powerhouse network of industry leaders, researchers, and academics with undergraduate students who represent the next generation of innovators. At a time when women represent only 24% of professionals in all STEM fields, the Summit will open new worlds to aspiring young female scientists. By connected industry leaders with up-and-coming talent, the full-day meeting creates connections, forges new relationships, builds knowledge, and matches students with inspiring role models.

Undergraduate students are encouraged to give a talk. Registration is free and will remain open until full.
