R Data Workshop Series

Librarians Ryan Clement and Wendy Shook, along with Telescope and Scientific Computing Specialist Jonathan Kemp, will be teaching a series of workshops on using the R programming language for data wrangling, visualization, and analysis. These workshops are open to any students, faculty, and staff who are interested but are primarily aimed at summer research assistants.



Ideally, participants can attend all 3 workshops to get the full breadth of the material covered, but we understand if schedules and interests do not allow this.

7/29 – Introduction to R and RStudio

8/5 – Data cleaning/tidying in R with dpylr and tidyr

8/12 – Creating high-quality graphics in R with ggplot2



No level of experience is necessary for attendance at the workshops. However, students who have no prior experience with R should plan on attending the 7/29 Intro to R workshop before attending another workshop.