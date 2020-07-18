Pre-Health Professions Town Hall Meeting (this Tuesday!)

The Health Professions team together with the Pre-Health Society, UR-STEM and Women in Health Sciences student organizations will be hosting a Pre-Health Professions Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday 7/21/2020 at 3:30 PM east coast time. After a brief welcome and introduction, Hannah Benz and Mary Lothrop will share their thoughts on what health professions preparation looks like in the time of COVID. They will offer insight into the pre-requisite courses with particular attention to lab courses, clinical shadowing, research and extracurricular engagement. For students further along the pre-health path, they will discuss the MCATS/DATS, the Health Professions Committee, and the timing of medical school applications. There will be ample time for questions and answers. While this session will not be recorded, there will be a note-taker who will share back notes. This will be the first of many virtual programs and information sessions with the HP/STEM team and all feedback and suggestions welcome.

Password: 8024435100