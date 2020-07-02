Online Research Training

Reminder: While your faculty mentor is your best resource for training, Middlebury also has some great online subscriptions.

CITI Program: It is highly recommended that all summer researchers complete the Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) module. You will need to create an account and login to save your progress. All students can take any of the research training modules Middlebury has available. You will receive a certificate at the end of each module.

LinkedIn Learning: Middlebury has an institutional subscription to LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) providing free access to thousands of courses on technology, software and web development, business, and design or tutorials on skills in software like Excel and the Adobe suite, or writing a resume or cover letter. It is a great resource to check out.