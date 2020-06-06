NIH Summer Enrichment Program Open to ANY Student due to COVID-19

Earlier this year, the 2020 NIH Intramural Summer Internship Program was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In collaboration with Institutes and Centers (ICs) and Training Offices across the NIH, this virtual program will help you sharpen your science skills and will assist in professional and personal development. These online offerings will focus on the exciting science at the NIH and on important career and professional development topics for students at all educational levels. You can choose to participate in career development series for high school or college students, series on preparation for graduate or professional school, wellness activities, and a scientific skills series. We encourage you to look at all the program offerings and identify events that will help you achieve your scientific and career goals.