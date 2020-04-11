Next Steps for Candidates Applying This Cycle

Dear Matric 21 Cohort:

Like any self-respecting pre-med, pre-dental, or pre-vet applicant, you might have a worry list that includes my grade in orgo, my test score, my personal statement, and on and on and on. We are guessing, however, that no one had applying to professional school during a pandemic on that list! We are in uncharted waters, to be sure, but we want you to know that you are not alone in navigating this process. The Health Professions team is spending a large part of each day in communication with our peer institutions and medical schools and we want you to know two things:

Each and every Matric ’21 candidate is feeling unsettled, upended, and wishing that there was more information than is currently available. If you have not yet taken the MCATs, we know that this uncertainty is especially acute. We pledge to share accurate information in a timely fashion and please do not hesitate to check in with us frequently. Medical schools have an excellent understanding for the challenges this application cycle will present and many of the hard and fast rules about when an application should be submitted, and exactly how many hours of clinical shadowing is vital, and the number of recommendations you need to submit, etc., will be evaluated through a more forgiving lens.

As we first messaged you on March 22, 2020, and will continue to reiterate throughout this pandemic and beyond, is that we’ve got this and will get through this highly unusual time together. So with that preamble, take a deep breath and let’s roll up our sleeves to support your application to professional school. Your future patients need you!

We’ll be sharing any relevant updates Sundays through the health professions blog/newsletter, so make sure you’re signed up to receive that. And if there are different types of resources that you think would be valuable for us to share in that format, just let us know!

We’ve put together an Applicant Bootcamp resource, which contains information about creating a school list, submitting your application, managing waitlists, etc. It would be well worth your time to set aside twenty minutes to work through the slides, notes, and links.

And here’s a link to a long but informative presentation from the AAMC: Supporting Applicants through the 2021 AMCAS Application Cycle

And here are some more details about what we’ll need from you in order to ensure that your dossier is completed:

**Note: For candidates who went through the HPC process in a previous cycle, you’ll continue to manage your portfolio and complete all of the steps below in Interfolio (NOT veCollect)**

Before Applying:

Ensure veCollect account is current All transcripts are uploaded All letters of recommendation are uploaded

account is current Email the AAMC committee letter request via the application portal to mlothrop@middlebury.edu

via the application portal to mlothrop@middlebury.edu Read the application instruction manuals

If you qualify, consider applying for Fee Assistance

Once You’ve Applied:

Upload a PDF copy of your application to veCollect by creating a 'New Letter Record,' the same way you did for your Biographical Report– IMPORTANT: THIS IS HOW WE KNOW YOU'RE READY FOR US TO BEGIN WRITING YOUR COMMITTEE LETTER!!! Title it 'AMCAS Application' (for example) and email either Hannah or Mary (depending on who you interviewed with) to let them know it's been uploaded veCollect Instructions

to veCollect by creating a ‘New Letter Record,’ the same way you did for your Biographical Report– IMPORTANT: THIS IS HOW WE KNOW YOU’RE READY FOR US TO BEGIN WRITING YOUR COMMITTEE LETTER!!!

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us any time with questions and updates. And most of all, take time for yourselves, support each other, and remember–we’ve got this!!!

Your HP Team,

Hannah & Mary