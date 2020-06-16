New Alumni Opportunity at Georgetown

The MS in Physiology is a one-year, non-thesis academic enhancement program for pre-health students. With its rigorous, medically oriented curriculum, the program is designed to prepare students for further education in medicine, dentistry and the allied health professions, as well as for PhD programs and careers in biomedical research. The faculty, who are experienced interviewers for Georgetown University School of Medicine, provide both group-based and 1:1 advising for students on their applications to professional schools. Typical cohort size for the MS in Physiology is 30 students; average undergraduate GPA is 3.5 (typically ranges from 3.2 to 3.9, though science GPA may be lower). Students must have completed all of the undergraduate pre-req courses but we do not require an MCAT/DAT/GRE for admission.

Applications are still being accepted for Fall 2020 (application deadline extended to July 1st). For more information, contact Mary Wells, Senior Academic Coordinator, at mary.wells@georgetown.edu.