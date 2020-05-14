Medical Documentaries You Can Watch for Free on Kanopy

Now that the semester is over, you’re probably wondering what you’re going to be doing with all your free time. You could watch some more Netflix, but your parents will probably tell you to get off the couch. You’d rather stay on the couch. Solution: watch something educational on Kanopy.

Did you know that Middlebury libraries provide students with access to the ‘academic version of Netflix’? Well, if you didn’t, you do now. It’s called Kanopy, and it gives you access to tons of documentaries and movies that you can stream even while you’re off campus. Just follow this link to sign up using your Middlebury email address to start watching!

I’ve compiled a list of the most popular medical-related Kanopy offerings to get you started.

An Intimate Look at the World’s Busiest Maternity Hospital (2016)

Taking us into the heart of the planet’s busiest maternity hospital, the viewer is dropped like an unseen outsider into the hospital’s stream of activity. At first, the people are strangers. As the film continues, it’s absorbingly intimate, rendering the women at the heart of the story increasingly familiar.

Winner of a World Cinema-Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision, and nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema-Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Official Selection at the Berlin International Film Festival.

A Look Inside the Busiest E.R. in America (2014)

In his vivid and thought-provoking filmmaking debut, physician Ryan McGarry gives us unprecedented access to America’s busiest Emergency Department. Amidst real life-and-death situations, McGarry follows a dedicated team of charismatic young doctors-in-training as they wrestle with both their ideals and the realities of saving lives in a complex and overburdened system.

Winner of the Best Documentary Feature Award at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Winner of the Golden Starfish Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Fighting for AIDS Patients in Utah (2018)

In Salt Lake City, Utah, the religious monoculture severely complicated the AIDS crisis, where patients received no support from–or were cast into exile by–the political, religious, and medical communities. Further, Mormon culture encouraged gay men to marry women and have a family to cure themselves of their “affliction,” counsel which led to secret affairs and accidental marital transmissions of HIV.

In the entire state there was only one doctor to serve all HIV/AIDS patients. This is the story of her fight to save the lives of a maligned population everyone else seemed willing to just let die.

Official Selection at the Sundance Film Festival.

An Unfiltered Look of the Life of a Schizophrenic Man (2017)

Award-winning filmmaker Sandra Luckow unflinchingly turns her camera on her own family as they attempt to navigate the broken mental health system in an effort to save their brother, whose iPhone video diary ultimately becomes an unfiltered look at the mind of a man with untreated schizophrenia as well as an indictment of how the system failed.

Winner of the Special Jury Award at the Richmond International Film Festival.

Begin to contemplate the enormity of the Black Death’s impact on the medieval world. As context for the harrowing events to come, take account of the state of medieval society on the eve of the plague. In particular, investigate the religious, economic, and political structures of mid-14th-century Europe.

We spend almost a trillion dollars a year on high-tech tests and yet almost one fifth of patients are misdiagnosed. In Making Rounds we are introduced to the power and superiority of methods of traditional diagnosis based on decades of experience, doctor-patient discussions, physical touch, and personal observation. We follow two prominent cardiologists getting it right, teaching future doctors the ‘old-fashion’ art and science of a thorough bedside physical exam. “A great many diseases may be diagnoses,” they tell us, “just by looking at a patient’s hand.”

Filmed over one month in the cardiac care unit of a top New York hospital, we see the doctors in action, correcting previous misdiagnoses, predicting outcomes, saving lives, demonstrating–in dramatic real world-situations–that simply looking at and listening to patients remains medicine’s most indispensable tool.