Looking to Move to New York or Boston? These Research Positions Could Be For You!

Learn more and apply on Handshake!
- Positions in New York City
- HSS Research Assistant – Dept of Medicine with the Hospital for Special Surgery
- HSS Research Assistant – Dept of Medicine with the Hospital for Special Surgery
- Research Assistant I with the New York Blood Center
- Clinical Research Coordinator with Mount Sinai Health System
- Positions in Boston
- Clinical Research Assistant I – Ophthalmology with Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center
- Research Assistant/Clinical Research Coordinator with Massachusetts General Hospital
- Chen Lab Opthalmology Research Assistant with Boston Children’s Hospital
- Research Associate, Cell Therapy Analytics with Platelet BioGensisis
- Research Assistant I – Dermatology with Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Research Assistant II – Center for Evidence-Based Imaging with Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Clinical Research Assistant with Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Clinical Research Database Analyst with Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Health Policy and Clinical Research Assitant with Brigham and Women’s Hospital