Lab Positions and Jobs in Healthcare for 2020 Grads

Technical Research Assistant I, Cichowski Laboratory, Genetics BWH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires April 28, 2020

The Cichowski laboratory, a lab within the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center, is searching for a motivated individual to fill a research technician position available in the spring or early summer. Our laboratory uses basic biochemical, cellular, and mouse modeling strategies to elucidate the mechanisms that promote cancer. Our ultimate goal is to rationally develop effective therapies for various cancers and translate them to the clinic. As a research technician you will help accelerate the translation of basic science into clinical applications. You will be part of a preclinical testing team and your responsibilities will include executing cell culture experiments, maintaining a mouse colony, administering therapeutic agents, and utilizing basic biochemical, molecular, and imaging techniques to assess efficiency.

Research Associate in the Ou lab, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Opportunity expires April 28, 2020

The goal of our lab is to understand how the retina reacts in the face of injury, specifically the neurodegenerative disease glaucoma. We’re looking for a junior scientist to help conduct experiments, perform, scientific work, and ensure the lab runs smoothly. Your responsibilities will include mouse colony maintenance, genotyping, experimental support, lab organization, and management. The ideal candidate will be highly conscientious, responsible, and self-driven, and will have familiarity with or be eager to learn molecular biology, cell biology, and imaging techniques.

This is a particularly good role for individuals interested in a career in medicine or science, including those considering graduate or medical school. Mentorship is emphasized in the Ou lab and we have a strong track record of students successfully transitioning to graduate and medical school. The PI is a clinician-scientist and is happy to mentor students interested in a career in medicine or science.

Research Assistant, Bauer Lab, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

We week a highly motivated and organized individual to join our efforts to study novel genetic treatment approaches for blood disorders. We are particularly focused on applying genome editing technologies to develop novel treatments for hemoglobinopathies. The selected candidate will work on computational and experimental research projects.

Research Assistant, Meyers Primary Care Institute, Worcester, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The Institute is seeking a full time Research Assistant to provide support for ongoing research studies in the areas of epidemiology, health services, health communication, geriatrics, and other areas. The Research Assistant will also provide support for educational initiatives.

Practice Operations Assistant, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

This position is best for those students graduating in 2020 and any alumni that have a long-term career interest in public health, healthcare management, and/or prospective clinical interests (i.e. MD, NP, PA, etc. who need additional experience in the healthcare field prior to submitting applications for such degrees. The Department of Neurosurgery prides itself on providing all interested staff throughout the Department with opportunities to observe and participate in educational events and research endeavors in the individual candidate’s area of focus or interest.

Job responsibilities include office operations, clinic responsibilities, billing function, surgical scheduling, accurate file maintenance, and correspondence preparation.

Managed Care Strategy & Analytics Associate, Oak Street Health, Chicago, IL

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

Oak Street Health is a rapidly growing, innovative company of community-based healthcare centers that provides higher quality health and wellness care that improves outcomes, manages medical costs, and provides an unmatched experience for adults on Medicare in medically underserved communities.

The Managed Care Strategy & Analytics Associate will play a critical role in leveraging analytics and strategic thinking to accelerate the growth of Oak Street Health’s managed care membership. This is an opportunity to partner across the organization to identify data-backed solutions to key pain points, as well as develop and help implement creative initiatives that will drive OSH’s rapid growth.

Research Technician-Littman Lab, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

We are currently seeking an energetic and highly motivated Research Technician to join the lab of Dr. Dan Littman at New York University Medical Center. The Littman lab investigates how T lymphocytes acquire functional properties during development. These studies are aimed at better understanding how alterations in the intestinal microbiota influence systematic inflammatory processes, such as T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and responses to infection with HIV and other pathogenic microbes.

Research Assistant I Lab, Harvard University-Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The Ramachandran laboratory in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Harvard University is looking for an independent, experienced, and highly motivated Research Assistants to assist in the study of a new mechanism of neuronal communication and proteostasis. This project uses genetics, biochemistry, electron microscopy, and cell biological approaches to understand the fundamentals of how this novel system of neuronal signaling is coded and decoded in the mammalian brain.

The Research Assistant will work closely with lab members and the PI to learn techniques, and then under direction perform routine/non-routine techniques. The RA will process, organize, and summarize data; and report experimental results using a variety of scientific, word processing, spreadsheet, or statistical software applications or program platforms.

Research Lab Assistant I, Harvard University-Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The Macklis Lab is directed toward (1) understanding molecular controls and mechanisms over neuron sub-type development, diversity, axon guidance-circuit formation, and degeneration in the cerebral cortex and (2) applying developmental controls toward both brain and spinal cord regeneration and directed differentiation for in vitro therapeutic and mechanistic screening.

Wadsworth Center Fellowship, NYS Department of Health, Albany, NY

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

The mission of the Wadsworth Center Fellowship Program is to provide scientists with broad experience in laboratory science and research in infectious disease, genetics, environmental health, or translational medicine. Fellows will gain broad experience at one of the nation’s premier public health laboratories, renowned for developing and utilizing high complexity testing using advanced technologies and state of the art equipment.

Via laboratory and health department rotations, and with input from a team of experienced mentors, fellows will be exposed to different aspects of laboratory science, including public health laboratory science, and applied and basic research. Fellows will be matched with a host lab to complete a final project in one of the following areas:

Infectious Disease

Genetics

Environmental Health

Basic and Applied Research

Medical Writer, Custom Learning Designs, Belmont, MA

Opportunity expires April 30, 2020

If you would like to combine your love of science with your writing skills in an intellectually stimulating environment that develops training materials for the pharmaceutical industry, we welcome your application for the role of Medical Writer I.

In this role, you will have an opportunity to share your passion for science with other talented individuals who write training materials that cover all aspects of medicine, including anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, disease treatment, and success in the market. You will also have the chance to apply your knowledge of science and your love of writing to a variety of training solutions that span a range of innovative deliverables, including print and online self-paced modules.

Chen Lab Ophthalmology Research Assistant, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 1, 2020

A Research Assistant Position is opening in the laboratory of Dr. Jing Chen PhD in the Ophthalmology Department at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. The opening provides an incredible opportunity to work on a translational disease model in the renowned Longwood Medical Area. Supported by a community of talented clinicians and researchers in the world’s largest pediatric research center, this position will help hone research skills, critical and interdisciplinary thinking, and prepare the candidate for a future career in science and medicine.

The research of the Chen Lab focuses on using cellular and molecular biological approaches to study the mechanisms underlying pathological retinal angiogenesis and age-related retinal degeneration in mouse models of retinopathies and age-related macular degeneration. The lab also studies the molecular mechanisms controlling the blood-retinal barrier and vascular permeability in rare inherited vascular eye diseases, such as Norrie Disease. The ultimate goal of this lab is to discover possible targets for novel therapeutic treatments of retinopathy.

This position is available starting in early summer 2020 and offers the exciting opportunity to learn cutting-edge technologies on the forefront of medical research. The position will involve the use of disease mouse models, Cre/loxP mouse systems, immunohistochemistry, western blotting, qRT-PCR, cloning, AAV preparation, flow cytometry, electroretinogram (ERG), optical coherence tomography (OCT), two-photon microscopy, confocoal microscopy, and other imaging techniques. In addition, there will be many opportunities to collaborate with various labs both within Harvard Medical School and surrounding research institutions, to present research at symposiums, and gain valuable clinical exposure to ophthalmology and other related fields of medicine.

Associate Scientist, Immunology and High-throughput Assays, New York Stem Cell Foundation, New York, NY

Opportunity expires May 1, 2020

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is a rapidly growing and highly successful nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate cures through stem cell research.

NYSCF is seeking an Associate Scientist to join the Diabetes team. This position reports directly to the Senior Research Investigator, and works closely with other members of the NYSCF Research Institute including: Immunologists, stem cell biologists, automation engineers, software developers, bioinformatics, and operations.

We are seeking a self-motivated applicant with a strong interest in immunology and stem cell research. The person will have hands-on experience with cell culture and flow cytometry. Specific experience with pluripotent stem cell cultures is considered a plus.

Program Assistant, Stroke Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 1, 2020

The J. Philip Kistler Stroke Research Administrative Assistant provides administrative and clerical support to the Stroke Research Unit. Performs various administrative functions, including, but not limited to: reception, clerical support, patient/research subject scheduling, answering and acting on phone calls, meeting/event preparation, and general office duties. Works independently in close day to day cooperation with the Stroke Research Staff.